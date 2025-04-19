ATLANTA - It’s been nearly 41 years since Kirby Puckett’s four-hit debut as a big-leaguer, and almost 44 since Kent Hrbek launched a game-winning 12th-inning home run in Yankee Stadium to announce his arrival in the majors.
So there wasn’t much chance Luke Keaschall could make the biggest splash ever as a Twins newbie.
Oh, he made a pretty good splatter — but it’s hard to celebrate a welcome-to-MLB moment after another ugly loss.
Keaschall singled home a run Friday on the second major league pitch he ever saw, then stole second base. Two innings later, the highly regarded prospect drove a pitch into the left-field corner, his first extra-base hit, setting up his eventual headfirst slide to score on a sacrifice fly.
But the Twins’ 2025 habit of playing shaky defense, combined with another unexpected collapse by its bullpen, marred the rookie’s — and the Twins’ — big night. Griffin Jax allowed four runs in the eighth inning, Cole Sands gave up one more, and the Twins blew a four-run lead to fall to the Braves 6-4 at Truist Park.
It’s the second consecutive game that Jax has allowed a three-run Twins lead to slip away, and the second time in eight days that Sands has given up two hits without recording three outs. The breakdown snapped Minnesota’s two-game winning streak and dropped the Twins to 7-13 on the season.
It also spoiled a Chris Paddack’s continuing brilliance at Truist Park. The righthander allowed only three hits and one run, a solo home run by Jarred Kelenic, over five innings. He’s now faced the Braves here three times, and has given up just three runs over 16 innings, a 1.68 ERA.