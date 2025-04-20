Twins

Minnesota Twins must fight the fret, manager Rocco Baldelli says

“You can’t play the game worried,” Baldelli said after the Twins sunk to 7-15, the second-worst start in their history.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 20, 2025 at 11:20PM
As the Braves' Drake Baldwin trots by after a two-run home run Sunday, Twins second baseman Edouard Julien watches. (John David Mercer/The Associated Press)

ATLANTA - Rocco Baldelli knows the Twins are 7-15, understands this is the second-worst start to a season the Twins have ever endured, grasps how urgent the need has become to start winning with regularity.

He just wishes his players didn’t.

“When you want to do something so bad, it gets harder to do. We can’t worry about what happened last week or what happened yesterday,” Baldelli preached after the Atlanta Braves finished off their sweep of the Twins on Sunday. “You can’t play the game worried. You can’t play the game concerned you didn’t get it done the last time. This is a forward-looking game.”

Maybe so, but every time the Twins think they’re moving forward — taking two of three games from the New York Mets last week, for example — they seem to sputter to a stop once again. And he’s concerned his players are making mistakes of emotion.

“Frustration can build sometimes. I can’t say that’s why we’re not getting it done … but this series, we didn’t have any balls find any grass when we needed it,” Baldelli said, citing the Twins’ 10 baserunners but zero run-scoring hits behind them Sunday. “Listen, this has not been an easy go of it by any means, and we’re going to have to continue to fight offensively, to find ourselves and work through it, to figure it out.”

It’s natural to put pressure on yourself, confirmed Joe Ryan, who had allowed only six runs in his first four starts but gave up six more to the Braves on Sunday.

“Definitely. That makes it even more frustrating,” Ryan said. “It’s not going our way right now, so you want to have a good outing every fifth day. To have a bad one today, it [hurts].”

Justin Topa, starting pitcher

Justin Topa got a call from his wife Saturday afternoon with an urgent question: “What do you mean you’re starting?"

“Yeah, took me by surprise, too,” Topa said. “It had been a few years.”

Almost seven, in fact, since Topa, then in the Texas Rangers system, made a late-season start in Zebulon, N.C., for the Class A Down East Wood Ducks. He allowed eight runs to the Carolina Mudcats in that game Aug. 20, 2018, “definitely a start to forget,” he said with a laugh.

But he will remember his first big league start, even though it lasted only one inning and 24 pitches. He served as an opener for Simeon Woods Richardson, and though he regrets giving up a run, “I was able to limit the damage and get out of it. Just threw a 3-2 slider to [Matt] Olson that got a little too much of the plate.”

Twins

Twins fall to 7-15 after getting swept by Braves again

Twins

Twins prospect arrives hitting for his major league debut

Twins

Twins sink against Braves when Jax gives up four runs in the eighth inning

Twins

Twins' skid against the Braves reaches double digits with 4-3 loss

It was an interesting experience, too. Baldelli didn’t notify him of his role until 3:30 p.m., so he didn’t have time to obsess over it, he said. And while it was a learning experience, “I think I’d rather not know when I’m going to pitch,” Topa said. “I’m used to, there’s a phone call, now get up and get moving pretty quickly. That’s my routine, and I’m comfortable with it.”

Still, the 34-year-old righthander is ready if the Twins choose to use an opener again.

“I’ve always said, wherever you want me, I’ll throw any situation,” Topa said. “Now I check that one off, and if there’s another, it’ll be a little easier.”

Still batting, Christian Vázquez

Christian Vázquez’s biggest regret about his 14-pitch at-bat against lefthander Dylan Lee on Saturday, the longest of his 11-year big league career? Well, except for not getting a hit?

“I didn’t have a timeout. I wasted it on, like, the fourth pitch,” Vázquez said. “Another pitch, another pitch, another pitch …”

The eight-foul-ball marathon in the eighth inning finally ended with a shallow fly ball to center. It dropped Vázquez to 3-for-30 on the season, a horrific start. But he said he hopes it marks the beginning of the end of his slump.

“I was seeing the ball good. I was making good contact,” the 34-year-old catcher said. “I feel like I’m going to be fine. It’s too early to panic.”

Etc.

  • Ryan Jeffers was hit on his right forearm by a pitch Sunday but said he’s OK. “Got me right over my elbow guard and kind of deadened my hand,” he said, with ice on the wound. “But it’ll be fine by Tuesday.”
    • The St. Paul Saints’ game Sunday afternoon against the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines was postponed because of rain. The teams will make up the game the next time the Saints are in Des Moines, May 13-18. Thanks to postponements, the Saints have five doubleheaders on the schedule this season and will surpass the franchise record of four played in 2024.
      Phil Miller

      Reporter

      Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

