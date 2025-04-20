ATLANTA - Rocco Baldelli knows the Twins are 7-15, understands this is the second-worst start to a season the Twins have ever endured, grasps how urgent the need has become to start winning with regularity.
He just wishes his players didn’t.
“When you want to do something so bad, it gets harder to do. We can’t worry about what happened last week or what happened yesterday,” Baldelli preached after the Atlanta Braves finished off their sweep of the Twins on Sunday. “You can’t play the game worried. You can’t play the game concerned you didn’t get it done the last time. This is a forward-looking game.”
Maybe so, but every time the Twins think they’re moving forward — taking two of three games from the New York Mets last week, for example — they seem to sputter to a stop once again. And he’s concerned his players are making mistakes of emotion.
“Frustration can build sometimes. I can’t say that’s why we’re not getting it done … but this series, we didn’t have any balls find any grass when we needed it,” Baldelli said, citing the Twins’ 10 baserunners but zero run-scoring hits behind them Sunday. “Listen, this has not been an easy go of it by any means, and we’re going to have to continue to fight offensively, to find ourselves and work through it, to figure it out.”
It’s natural to put pressure on yourself, confirmed Joe Ryan, who had allowed only six runs in his first four starts but gave up six more to the Braves on Sunday.
“Definitely. That makes it even more frustrating,” Ryan said. “It’s not going our way right now, so you want to have a good outing every fifth day. To have a bad one today, it [hurts].”
Justin Topa, starting pitcher
Justin Topa got a call from his wife Saturday afternoon with an urgent question: “What do you mean you’re starting?"