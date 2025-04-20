“Frustration can build sometimes. I can’t say that’s why we’re not getting it done … but this series, we didn’t have any balls find any grass when we needed it,” Baldelli said, citing the Twins’ 10 baserunners but zero run-scoring hits behind them Sunday. “Listen, this has not been an easy go of it by any means, and we’re going to have to continue to fight offensively, to find ourselves and work through it, to figure it out.”