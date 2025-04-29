CLEVELAND – Royce Lewis and Willi Castro will be ready to play for the Twins soon, head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Monday, but Matt Wallner and Luke Keaschall will need several weeks to heal.
Hey, going .500 looks pretty good to the Twins these days.
Lewis is about two hours away from his Twins teammates this week, playing for Class AAA St. Paul in Columbus, Ohio. He will serve as designated hitter during the Saints’ doubleheader against the Clippers on Tuesday, then play all nine innings at third base Wednesday.
“We’ll re-evaluate where he is on Thursday, how he’s feeling, and we’ll make a decision on what he’s going to do through the weekend,” Paparesta said. “One thing we have to remember is … when you miss six weeks, there’s a certain number of at-bats you need to get. He’s going to need to play a little bit.”
Still, Paparesta said, Lewis’ progress since suffering a moderate hamstring strain during training camp is substantial, and “he seems like he’s feeling pretty good right now.”
Same for Castro, who on Tuesday will take batting practice from the left side, which is the side that the switch hitter’s oblique injury was hampering.
“We did some testing on him today, which was good. He’s doing all baseball activities, including infield, throwing, outfield work, running,” Paparesta said. “I probably need three or four more days before [we know if] he’s going to be ready on the day [he’s eligible to be] activated,” which is Thursday.