Twins-Guardians series preview: Starters, radio-TV information, injury report

Cleveland update: The Guardians (15-12) continue their seven-game homestand after losing two of three to the Boston Red Sox. After the teams split a doubleheader on Saturday, Boston won 13-3 on Sunday. The Guardians, who opened the season 3-6, are 12-6 in their past 18 games. ... The Guardians are 8-4 in home games and are 7-2 against the A.L. Central so far this season. ... 1B Carlos Santana, who hit 23 home runs and drove in 71 runs in 150 games with the Twins last season, is hitting .206 with two home runs and seven RBI in 26 games in his return to the Guardians. Santana, 39, played for the Guardians from 2010 to 2020. ... CF Angel Martínez is hitting .360. ... LF Steven Kwan his hitting .346 with four home runs and 15 RBI. ... IF Gabriel Arias (left hip irritation) is day-to-day after leaving the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. He sat out on Sunday. ... RHP Shane Bieber (right UCL tear), who has been sidelined since spring training, is expected to resume activity in May. … OF Lane Thomas (right wrist bone bruise) was placed on the injured list on April 22 and could return in early May. … LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder capsule), who played at Mounds View High School, is on the 60-day injured list.