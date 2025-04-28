Twins-Guardians series preview: Starters, radio-TV information, injury report

Four game series at Progressive Field
All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Monday, 5:10 p.m.: Twins RHP Bailey Ober (2-1, 5.04 ERA) vs. RHP Gavin Williams (2-1, 4.15)
Tuesday, 5:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (0-3, 6.45 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Bibee (2-2, 5.19)
Wednesday, 5:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Ortiz (2-3, 5.96)
Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.07) vs. RHP Ben Lively (1-2, 4.40)
Twins update: They are 12-16 and make their first trip of the season to Cleveland after closing a 5-1 homestand with a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The series sweep was the first of the season for the Twins and gave them back-to-back series wins for the first time since Aug. 12-18, 2024. ... The Twins were 3-10 against Cleveland last season — going 1-6 in Cleveland and 2-4 at Target Field. The Twins, who were 26-13 against the rest of the A.L. Central teams last season, are 6-7 against A.L. Central teams this season. ... The Twins have won just three of 13 road games so far this season after going 39-42 on the road last season. ... OF Matt Wallner (hamstring), 2B Willi Castro (oblique) and rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) are out. ... IF Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain), who has been sidelined since mid-March, has gone 3-for-6 for the St. Paul Saints in the first two games of his rehab assignment.
Cleveland update: The Guardians (15-12) continue their seven-game homestand after losing two of three to the Boston Red Sox. After the teams split a doubleheader on Saturday, Boston won 13-3 on Sunday. The Guardians, who opened the season 3-6, are 12-6 in their past 18 games. ... The Guardians are 8-4 in home games and are 7-2 against the A.L. Central so far this season. ... 1B Carlos Santana, who hit 23 home runs and drove in 71 runs in 150 games with the Twins last season, is hitting .206 with two home runs and seven RBI in 26 games in his return to the Guardians. Santana, 39, played for the Guardians from 2010 to 2020. ... CF Angel Martínez is hitting .360. ... LF Steven Kwan his hitting .346 with four home runs and 15 RBI. ... IF Gabriel Arias (left hip irritation) is day-to-day after leaving the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. He sat out on Sunday. ... RHP Shane Bieber (right UCL tear), who has been sidelined since spring training, is expected to resume activity in May. … OF Lane Thomas (right wrist bone bruise) was placed on the injured list on April 22 and could return in early May. … LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder capsule), who played at Mounds View High School, is on the 60-day injured list.