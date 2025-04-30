Minnesota school district facing $900,000 budget shortfall votes to find new superintendent

The school board of a rural district in southwest Minnesota voted this week to search for a new superintendent after revelations of a potential $900,000 budget shortfall and alleged financial irregularities.
The decision came during a tense meeting Monday night where the school board of the Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian (BOLD) school district voted 3-2 to initiate the search process.
Some members of the school board said the community had lost faith in Superintendent Jim Menton, who in March told the board that the district was working with police after allegedly discovering numerous financial irregularities.
“I don’t know how, moving forward with Jim, the community will trust the board,” board member Todd Frank said. “Once trust is lost, we’ve lost it.”
The school is facing a budget deficit of potentially $900,000, Frank said, citing a monthly budget report submitted for the meeting.
In March, Menton told the board that the district had discovered concerns about the school’s former business manager’s handling of money.
This included payroll discrepancies and a series of unpaid bills, including a $90,000 charge for landscaping services completed years ago.
Menton did not mention the name of the business manager while addressing the school board.