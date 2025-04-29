Target gave $1M to Trump inauguration fund, a first for the company

Target has donated to both Democratic and Republican causes, but never to an inauguration fund until this year.
The Minneapolis-based retailer donated $1 million to President Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities, according to a recent filing with the Federal Election Commission.
Target was far from alone: Dozens of big-name companies including Delta Air Lines ponied up $1 million to usher in Trump’s second term, which set a record for corporate inaugural largesse.
Pilgrim’s Pride and Abbott Laboratories and other companies with operations in Minnesota also contributed.
But Target’s donation came shortly before the company publicly retreated from its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals. The DEI announcement came four days after Trump took office and started going after diversity programs within the federal government, on college campuses and at companies.
A Target spokesperson confirmed the company’s donation to President Trump’s 2025 Inaugural Committee and that the company had never donated to other inaugural efforts.
“We work with elected officials at all levels of government to provide the best retail experience for the more than 2,000 communities we’re proud to serve,” a Target spokesperson said in a statement.
Target is now experiencing the consequences of the president’s tariff policy.