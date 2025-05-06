Canadian Prime Minister Carney arrives in Washington for a high-stakes meeting with President Trump

WASHINGTON — Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, won the job with a promise to confront the increased aggression shown by President Donald Trump — and he'll have the opportunity to do that in a face-to-face Oval Office meeting on Tuesday.
Trump has shattered a decades-old alliance by saying he wants to make Canada the 51st U.S. state and levying steep tariffs against an essential partner in the manufacturing of autos and the supply of oil, electricity and other goods. The outrage provoked by Trump enabled Carney's Liberal Party to score a stunning comeback victory last month as the ongoing trade war and attacks on Canadian sovereignty have outraged voters.
The Republican president has repeatedly threatened that he intends to make Canada the ''51st state.'' He said in an interview with NBC's ''Meet the Press'' that aired Sunday that the border is an ''artificial line'' that prevents the two territories from forming a ''beautiful country.''
Trump's openly adversarial approach has raised questions for Carney and other world leaders on how to manage relations with the U.S. Some world leaders, such as the United Kingdom's prime minister, Keir Starmer, engaged in a charm offensive. Others, such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were met by Trump with anger for not being sufficiently deferential.
Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto, said Carney shouldn't meet with Trump.
''We've seen what he does. We saw what he did with Zelenskyy,'' Bothwell said. ''And he would sure as hell try to do the same with Carney. It's not in Carney's interest. It's not in Canada's interest.''
Trump and Carney will meet in the Oval Office and have lunch. Carney has stressed that he was elected to specifically ''stand up'' to the U.S. president and that Canada is ''in a once-in-a-lifetime crisis.'' Carney said he expects ''difficult'' but ''constructive'' conversations with his U.S. counterpart.
Trump told reporters on Monday that he wasn't quite sure why Carney was visiting.