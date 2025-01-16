Contract status of coach Kevin O’Connell, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah among the Vikings' offseason questions

“We did share time after the season like we always do,” Adofo-Mensah said. “They expressed to me their appreciation for Kevin and I’s leadership. They’re really supportive of us. My third year, I’ll always think back to the incredible opportunity they gave me. I always dreamt of being a general manager in an organization that is trying to do the thing they haven’t done before, and I still have visions and I wake up in the morning and think of what that could be like.