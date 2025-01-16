The Vikings’ quarterback situation won’t be the only contract discussion dominating the offseason.
Contract status of coach Kevin O’Connell, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah among the Vikings' offseason questions
O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah, who are under contract through the 2025 season, expressed Thursday how much they appreciate being with the Vikings.
Both said at Thursday’s season-ending news conferences that they’ve had positive dialogue with the Wilfs recently. Both signed four-year contracts when they were hired during the 2022 offseason. Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf told the Minnesota Star Tribune last month that negotiations on contract extensions would not begin until the season was over.
“We did share time after the season like we always do,” Adofo-Mensah said. “They expressed to me their appreciation for Kevin and I’s leadership. They’re really supportive of us. My third year, I’ll always think back to the incredible opportunity they gave me. I always dreamt of being a general manager in an organization that is trying to do the thing they haven’t done before, and I still have visions and I wake up in the morning and think of what that could be like.
“[But] I don’t really wake up thinking about stuff like that,” he added of his contract status. “I was at a Minnesota football game earlier this year and somebody was like, ‘Good luck with the contract!’ It kind of woke me up, because it’s not how I live my life. I don’t think I’m entitled to anything. If I signed that contract tomorrow, I’d be running scared always trying to earn it. ... I’m unbelievably grateful to be the general manager of the Vikings and I want to continue to be so. Whatever comes in the future will come.”
Adofo-Mensah has overseen a large roster overhaul that has left just 11 players, including receiver Justin Jefferson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw, from the team he inherited. The Vikings’ 14-win season was built largely on his most recent free-agent class, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker Blake Cashman, and edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.
But the Vikings’ draft history under Adofo-Mensah has been spottier. Just half of his 2022 and 2023 draft classes remain with the team, and that includes second-round guard Ed Ingram, who was benched this season, and seldom-used, third-round linebacker Brian Asamoah II. The Vikings currently hold just three picks in this year’s NFL draft.
O’Connell said again Thursday that he wanted to sign a new deal to remain in Minnesota.
“I do,” he said. “I’ve had great dialogue with our ownership this week and reflection as the season came to an end. Anything beyond that, I would prefer to kind of keep those discussions internal.”
O’Connell’s teams have a 34-17 record during his three seasons as Vikings head coach, and most recently he became the third coach in league history with multiple 13-win seasons in his first three years with a team. While the Vikings had their largest point differential (+100) this season since the 2019 team that last won a playoff game, they’re still searching for their first playoff win under O’Connell following Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
O’Connell was asked whether there’s any tension due to the lack of a new contract.
“What I’d say is I love being the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings,” O’Connell said. “I love our ownership. I have a great relationship with our ownership. Feel so fortunate not only the way they support us and believe in us, but also the impact they have on our players, on our locker room, and ultimately where we all want to go together. Feel very, very great about that.”
Speaking with media on Thursday, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell wouldn’t commit to a quarterback for next year.