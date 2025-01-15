Vikings will pick 24th in NFL draft, but won't pick much after that

The Vikings know when they’ll be on the clock in the 2025 NFL draft.
Vikings will pick 24th in NFL draft, but currently have only three picks. Where did they all go?
The Vikings are also projected to get a third-round compensatory draft pick for quarterback Kirk Cousins leaving in free agency last year.
After losing on Monday night to the Rams in the NFC wild-card round, and doing so with the most wins among wild-card losers, the Vikings (14-3) were slotted into the 24th selection. That is the last pick among wild-card participants that didn’t advance. The Green Bay Packers (11-6) are at No. 23 after losing their playoff opener to the Eagles.
The Vikings last selected 24th overall in 1995, when offensive tackle Korey Stringer was drafted out of Ohio State.
The first-round pick is one of just three that the Vikings currently hold. They are projected to get a third-round compensatory draft pick for quarterback Kirk Cousins leaving in free agency last year. It would be at the end of the round.
Minnesota also has two fifth-round picks, including the second pick of the round via the Cleveland Browns.
The Vikings acquired that pick in 2023 when they traded edge rusher Za’Darius Smith for late-round pick swaps. Cleveland got Minnesota’s sixth- and seventh-round picks this year for two fifth-round picks.
General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah bet the Vikings’ second-, third-, and fourth-round picks this year on edge rusher Dallas Turner, who averaged the fewest defensive snaps per week among any of the 2024 first-round picks. The Vikings sent those picks to Houston and Jacksonville in two trades up from pick No. 42 to pick No. 17 to get Turner.
But it’s the Bills who currently hold the Vikings’ second-round pick after the Texans quickly sent the selection to Buffalo to acquire former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs. Adofo-Mensah sent the third- and fourth-round picks to the Jaguars in last year’s move up from pick No. 23 to pick No. 17.
