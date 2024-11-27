The Vikings are signing quarterback Daniel Jones to their practice squad, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Vikings sign quarterback Daniel Jones to their practice squad
The Vikings had emerged as a top candidate to sign Jones, the former first-round pick and starting QB who was benched and then released by the Giants.
The Giants released the quarterback last week, and the Vikings emerged as a candidate to sign the former first-round pick for the rest of this year. The team will need an experienced quarterback to pair with J.J. McCarthy in 2025, especially if Sam Darnold leaves as a free agent; bringing Jones in gives the Vikings an early opportunity to get to know him before exploring a longer-term fit.
The Giants had signed Jones to a four-year deal worth $40 million per season after he led the team to a playoff victory over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium two years ago. But he sustained a season-ending knee injury in 2023, and got off to a rocky start in 2024 with a season-opening loss to the Vikings.
