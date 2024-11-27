Vikings

Vikings sign quarterback Daniel Jones to their practice squad

The Vikings had emerged as a top candidate to sign Jones, the former first-round pick and starting QB who was benched and then released by the Giants.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 27, 2024 at 3:49PM
Bringing in former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to the practice squad gives the Vikings an early opportunity to get to know him before exploring a longer-term fit. (Steve Luciano/The Associated Press)

The Vikings are signing quarterback Daniel Jones to their practice squad, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The Giants released the quarterback last week, and the Vikings emerged as a candidate to sign the former first-round pick for the rest of this year. The team will need an experienced quarterback to pair with J.J. McCarthy in 2025, especially if Sam Darnold leaves as a free agent; bringing Jones in gives the Vikings an early opportunity to get to know him before exploring a longer-term fit.

The Giants had signed Jones to a four-year deal worth $40 million per season after he led the team to a playoff victory over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium two years ago. But he sustained a season-ending knee injury in 2023, and got off to a rocky start in 2024 with a season-opening loss to the Vikings.

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

