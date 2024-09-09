“Things happen fast down there,” O’Connell said. “You rely on vision. You rely on guys understanding the feel of the blocking combinations in front of them. As people attach to blocks, sometimes it declares and it’s in milliseconds that you’ve got to make a decision to then have a chance to gain leverage on the outermost defender. In that play, particularly when he bounced it. Then it’s a race to the goal line. You’re talking about vision, feel, and then acceleration and burst to go finish the play. It was a great example of what he’s going to bring to our team.”