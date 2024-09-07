In Year 3, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell have built the team they want. Can they win with it?

“There’s no question that it has been eventful and, in many cases, some tough circumstances,” O’Connell said, looking back on the summer on Aug. 22. “I’ve told you guys before my number one role is to be a constant rock of steadiness and being the same guy every day. Anybody can do that when things are good, and things are easy or you’re not experiencing adversity. … I learned a long time ago that there’s no sense feeling sorry for yourself, for your circumstances. There’s a place to be there for your team on a 24/7, 365-day basis, but never without projecting hope and genuine excitement because that’s how I feel about this organization and our players and coaches.”