CLEVELAND – J.J. McCarthy had surgery on his right knee Wednesday and a full repair of his torn meniscus was necessary.
Vikings
Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss 2024 season after knee surgery
The first round pick had the repair done Wednesday as his teammates were in Cleveland for practice against the Browns.
The Vikings rookie quarterback will miss the 2024 season.
Coach Kevin O’Connell reported the news as the Vikings prepared for joint practices against the Browns.
The injury occurred in the Vikings’ 24-23 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. McCarthy came to the team facility Monday reporting some knee soreness; though the Vikings hoped it was just lingering soreness from the game, they scheduled an MRI for McCarthy on Monday night, and the results showed the tear.
The team hoped the tear was is small enough that McCarthy would only require a trim to the damaged cartilage and would be back by midseason. A full meniscus repair typically yields better long-term results.
McCarthy played 30 snaps in the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Raiders, completing 11 of his 18 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while scrambling twice for 18 yards. O’Connell said he took McCarthy out because he’d reached the number of snaps the Vikings planned for him, adding the quarterback could have continued to play with the injury.
More from Vikings
The first round pick had the repair done Wednesday as his teammates were in Cleveland for practice against the Browns.