Wisconsin high court suspends Milwaukee judge accused of helping man evade immigration authorities

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended a judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities.

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 10:11PM

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended a judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities.

The FBI took Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan into custody on Friday morning at the county courthouse. She faces federal charges of concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest and obstructing or impeding a proceeding.

The state Supreme Court issued a two-page order Tuesday noting that Dugan faces two federal charges and saying it is in the public interest to temporarily relieve her of her duties.

Her attorney had no immediate comment.

Democrats have accused the Trump administration of trying to chill the nation’s judiciary.

