Matt Little, former state senator and Lakeville mayor, enters race to replace Rep. Angie Craig

Former Lakeville mayor and DFL state Sen. Matt Little announced he’s running for the House seat being vacated by Rep. Angie Craig, who is making a bid for U.S. Senate.
Little’s announcement makes him the first Democrat to stake a claim in what could become a crowded Democratic primary. Craig told the Minnesota Star Tribune she does not intend to endorse in the race.
“I’m running for every underdog out there, for every person working their tail off, chasing the American Dream,” Little said in a statement. “But, unless Washington, D.C., wakes up, that dream will never be reality for many people. Groceries, child care, health care, assisted living, you name it — people are struggling to figure out how to pay for basics and have something left over.”
Little became the youngest mayor of Lakeville when he was elected to the job in 2012 at age 27. He served in the role for two terms until he was elected to the state Senate in 2016 to represent District 58, which includes Lakeville, Farmington, part of Northfield and dozens of townships and other small communities.
He served in the state Legislature until 2021 after he was defeated by now state Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville.
Since 2015, Little has also owned a law firm that represents seniors with disabilities as well as those hurt by negligence and abuse.
“I’m fighting for the health care my mom needs, the retirement my dad earned and the future my daughter deserves,” Little said. “I’m running because if we don’t win back Congress, there will be nothing left of our country for my daughter to inherit.”
“People don’t expect much from Congress anymore. That’s about to change,” he said.