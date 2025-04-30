News & Politics

Matt Little, former state senator and Lakeville mayor, enters race to replace Rep. Angie Craig

Little joins race with advantage of having Lakeville, the largest city in Dakota County, as a base.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 30, 2025 at 11:00AM
From gun control to gender equality, Senator Matt Little is elevating Minnesota's favorite hopeless causes.
Former Lakeville mayor and DFL state Sen. Matt Little is running for Rep. Angie Craig's House as she leaves to make a bid for U.S. Senate. (Hannah Jones — Minnesota Senate/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Former Lakeville mayor and DFL state Sen. Matt Little announced he’s running for the House seat being vacated by Rep. Angie Craig, who is making a bid for U.S. Senate.

Little’s announcement makes him the first Democrat to stake a claim in what could become a crowded Democratic primary. Craig told the Minnesota Star Tribune she does not intend to endorse in the race.

“I’m running for every underdog out there, for every person working their tail off, chasing the American Dream,” Little said in a statement. “But, unless Washington, D.C., wakes up, that dream will never be reality for many people. Groceries, child care, health care, assisted living, you name it — people are struggling to figure out how to pay for basics and have something left over.”

Little became the youngest mayor of Lakeville when he was elected to the job in 2012 at age 27. He served in the role for two terms until he was elected to the state Senate in 2016 to represent District 58, which includes Lakeville, Farmington, part of Northfield and dozens of townships and other small communities.

He served in the state Legislature until 2021 after he was defeated by now state Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville.

Since 2015, Little has also owned a law firm that represents seniors with disabilities as well as those hurt by negligence and abuse.

“I’m fighting for the health care my mom needs, the retirement my dad earned and the future my daughter deserves,” Little said. “I’m running because if we don’t win back Congress, there will be nothing left of our country for my daughter to inherit.”

“People don’t expect much from Congress anymore. That’s about to change,” he said.

Though Little made an early stake in the race, he certainly won’t be the last Democrat to battle for Craig’s congressional seat.

State Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, plans to announce a run for the Second Congressional District seat “in the coming weeks.” Former Minneapolis DFL Vice Chair Mike Norton has also said he plans to run for Craig’s seat. And state Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, who has congressional campaign websites registered in her name, has not ruled out a bid. Neither has state Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville.

But even in what could be a crowded Democratic primary, Little would come in with the advantage of having a base from the largest city in Dakota County, the third most populous county in the state, which Craig has won since she was elected in 2018.

Related Coverage

No Section

At 27, mayor is Lakeville's youngest

Politics

Who’s looking to run for Angie Craig’s U.S. House seat now that she's running for U.S. Senate?

No Section

Tens of millions in campaign dollars flood fight for Minnesota Legislature

In the Republican field, Tyler Kistner is gearing up for a third run for the seat and Craig’s most recent GOP opponents, Joe Teirab and Tayler Rahm, have not ruled out bids.

Born and raised in Lakeville, Little graduated from Rosemount High School and attended the University of Minnesota Morris and the University of Minnesota Law School.

about the writer

about the writer

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

91-year-old artist sells hundreds of paintings to benefit Minneapolis homeless services

card image

Ted Pouliot founded Project for Pride in Living 53 years ago. This weekend, he’s hosting an art sale to benefit Minneapolis nonprofits.

News & Politics

Police: ‘Targeted’ shooting leaves three dead in south Minneapolis, two others seriously hurt

card image

Politics

100 days of President Trump, more than 100 stories on Minnesota impacts

card image