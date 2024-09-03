Vikings 2024 schedule preview: Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins but no J.J. McCarthy

Vikings fans in Minnesota will not get the chance to boo Rodgers again in person during his 30th regular-season game against his old NFC North rival, who are 3-0 in London games. Rodgers is 17-11-1 against the Vikings, all in games that took place in either Minnesota or Wisconsin. Rodgers, now 40, is expected to start Week 1 for the Jets after his first season in a different shade of green ended after four snaps with a torn Achilles.