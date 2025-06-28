On a lazy summer weekend when overcome with an urge to see a grassroots ballgame, the cure often has been to take a drive an hour south to Dundas. The Cannon Valley League offers some of the state’s top competition, and if it’s the Dukes vs. Miesville’s Mudhens, you have an unmatched rivalry.
I was there one Sunday when there was a playoff game, with both teams guaranteed to advance to the state tourney. Immediately after the game, the managers went into a small area to draft pitchers from other Cannon Valley teams.
Joe Driscoll had been drafted by Dundas the previous year. He walked around with a beer in hand, waited a couple of minutes and then found out he would be a Mudhen for this tournament.
Driscoll tipped the beer upward in a salute and said, “Well, every team needs a role model.”
Joe died three years ago, and the world has been a less enjoyable place since then.
On Saturday in Dundas, there was the celebration of the life of another great baseball man: Bill Nelson, not quite the humor champion that was his friend Driscoll, but the gent with whom I talked more “townball” than anyone over the past 30-some years.
Nelson, a great pitcher in Albert Lea, at Augsburg, for Dick’s Place in Class A baseball, and then the Dukes — pitcher, turned manager, turned recruiter, organizer and ballpark zealot. He also had a long stretch as the baseball coach at Carleton College in Northfield.
On Saturday, down there next to the actual Cannon River, Dundas’ ever-improving Memorial Park received a new name: Bill Nelson Field at Memorial Park.