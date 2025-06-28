Ramstad: The fight over the big, empty Sears store at the Mall of America rages on

Of all the empty buildings in Minnesota — the downtown office towers, suburban campuses, small-town main streets, abandoned schools and churches, and giant warehouses built on speculation — the empty Sears store at the Mall of America is becoming the most absurd.
The whopping 177,000 square feet of space hasn’t been used since Sears closed the store in March 2019. The closing happened a couple months after Sears entered bankruptcy restructuring, from which it never recovered.
It’s a legal dispute over who controls the space — the mall or a property company that is redeveloping about 200 former Sears stores. Mall executives don’t want to be in the unusual position of having a second company act as a landlord inside the mall.
The sides have already made two trips to the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices this spring rejected the latest request to get involved.
The dispute took a new twist this month when the property company, called Transform, asked the mall for up to $43 million it says it lost from businesses it recruited to fill the space but that walked away — because of the legal dispute.
On top of that, at least one of those prospective tenants — its name hasn’t been revealed in court documents — is apparently negotiating with the Mall of America for space elsewhere in the mall. Two weeks ago, Transform asked a judge to order the mall to reveal all the stores it is trying to attract.
The mall asked the judge to reject that, saying there’s a chance the mall and Transform will compete to attract tenants for years to come.
“Such prospective clients will no doubt attempt to pit [Transform] and [the Mall of America] against each other to obtain the best terms,” the mall told the judge. “But that is business, and that is free-market competition when you effectively have two landlords with space for lease in close proximity.”