Minnesota Poll: Four takeaways on how voters are feeling right now

Most Minnesotans don’t approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance nor his immigration policies. They don’t much care for Congress either, and Gov. Tim Walz’s support is slipping too.
Those are some of the headlines from the latest Star Tribune/Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication Minnesota Poll.
But the poll holds more nuggets worth exploring.
Here are a few key takeaways:
Republicans are mostly in lockstep with Trump and his agenda
Just 3% of Republican poll respondents said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while a whopping 97% approve.
Ninety-plus percent of Republicans say they support Trump’s immigration policies and his deployment of troops at immigration protests, and believe the nation’s economy has stayed the same or improved since he took office in January.
(More information about the poll methodology, a demographic breakdown of the sample and a map of the poll regions can be found at startribune.com/methodology.)
The poll is based on interviews with 800 Minnesota registered voters conducted June 16-18, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.