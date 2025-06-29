For the first time this year, Minnesota United managed to come back from behind. Then the Loons followed that by doing something they’ve done several times this year: giving away a late lead.
Eric Choupo-Moting scored for New York in the 90th minute to give the Red Bulls a 2-2 draw Saturday in New Jersey, after Minnesota had overturned an early 1-0 deficit with two goals before halftime.
The Loons fell behind early when Emil Forsberg scored for the Red Bulls, last season’s Eastern Conference representatives in the league title game, but first-half goals from Kelvin Yeboah and Anthony Markanich brought Minnesota back to a 2-1 halftime lead.
Yeboah’s goal, in the 32nd minute, came after a beautiful play from Minnesota playmaker Joaquín Pereyra. The Argentinian midfielder, receiving a pass in midfield, flicked it over a defender’s head, running around him in the meantime to pick up the ball on his other side. One pass later, Yeboah cut right and then shot back across his body to score, his second goal in three games.
Just before halftime, Markanich — who has become the team’s secret weapon on set pieces — put Minnesota in front. It was a classic Loons goal, from a Michael Boxall long throw, headed on by Jefferson Díaz to Markanich, who sniped the ball into the top corner.
Comfortable defending at any time, Minnesota tried to do so for the entire second half — but in the end, it was only good enough for a point, instead of all three.