Manager Eric Ramsay said: “He’s been a huge part of everything that’s happened since I’ve been here. He’s been a real consistent performer, and I would say that this year he’s gone onto another level, in what is a really important time for him. He’s staring down the barrel of a World Cup, he’s a really important part of a team that’s competing at the top end of the table, and there’s a growing sense of competition around him, in terms of the players we have.”