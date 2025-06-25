Loons

Minnesota United surprises Michael Boxall with news he’s a first-time MLS All-Star

Michael Boxall and Dayne St. Clair will represent the Loons at the MLS All-Star Game on July 23 in Austin, Texas.

By Jon Marthaler

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 11:00PM
Michael Boxall's family was part of the celebration when he learned he had made his first MLS All-Star team.

Michael Boxall has held a lot of titles for Minnesota United. Veteran leader. Captain. Longest-serving player.

And now, in his 15th professional season: All-Star.

Boxall, alongside Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, was voted into the MLS All-Star Game, which will be held July 23 in Austin, Texas.

It’s the second All-Star nod for St. Clair, who is with Canada as they look forward to the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. But this honor represents the biggest individual recognition that Boxall has received in a Loons career that spans more than 250 appearances.

Not, of course, that Boxall — who has steadfastly maintained that he wants “zero extra attention” — saw it that way.

“It feels more like a team award,” he said. “If there was ever a time that an individual took credit for what the whole team does, I think this is an example.”

The selections of Boxall and St. Clair are a testament to the Loons’ defense, which is the team’s calling card in a way that perhaps no other team in the league can match. Only league-leading Vancouver has a stingier defense, in terms of the quality of scoring chances allowed, and Minnesota is tied for the most clean sheets in MLS this season.

Tuesday at Minnesota’s regular training session, the team invited kids and staff from Athletes Committed to Educating Students (ACES), the charity that Boxall supports, to attend the session — ostensibly, just as something exciting for the kids.

Boxall had to think something was up, but it wasn’t until everyone walked onto the field at the end of the session for an announcement that he knew for sure.

The ACES kids were holding homemade signs that read “Congrats Boxy on making the 2025 MLS All Star-Team,” and Boxall’s wife, Libby, and his two kids came around the corner of the fence, holding a jersey with Boxall’s number 15 and an “ALL-STAR” nameplate.

Boxall can come across as stoic, even grumpy, but — in true middle-aged dad fashion — he got a little emotional talking about that moment. “It was just unexpected,” he said. “Obviously, everything I do is for my kids. Just seeing them happy for me is pretty cool.”

Related Coverage

Loons

Team USA coming to U.S. Bank Stadium for CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal vs. Costa Rica

Sports

Analysis: This Gold Cup will be a proving ground for the slumping Americans

True to form, though, he recovered quickly and changed the conversation to the team. “This is far too many cameras for my liking,” he said. “It’s a little ways away, and we’ve just got to get down to business [against Houston] and we’ve got to get back to picking up three points at home.”

Manager Eric Ramsay said: “He’s been a huge part of everything that’s happened since I’ve been here. He’s been a real consistent performer, and I would say that this year he’s gone onto another level, in what is a really important time for him. He’s staring down the barrel of a World Cup, he’s a really important part of a team that’s competing at the top end of the table, and there’s a growing sense of competition around him, in terms of the players we have.”

Loons All-Stars

2018: Francisco Calvo, Darwin Quintero

2019: Romain Métanire

2021: Emanuel Reynoso

2022: Emanuel Reynoso, Dayne St. Clair

2024: Robin Lod

2025: Michael Boxall, Dayne St. Clair

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

See Moreicon

More from Loons

See More

Loons

Minnesota United surprises Michael Boxall with news he’s a first-time MLS All-Star

card image

Michael Boxall and Dayne St. Clair will represent the Loons at the MLS All-Star Game on July 23 in Austin, Texas.

Loons

Analysis: Why the West’s top teams are still giving Minnesota United fits

Jon Marthaler
card image

Loons

Team USA coming to U.S. Bank Stadium for CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal vs. Costa Rica

card image