Michael Boxall has held a lot of titles for Minnesota United. Veteran leader. Captain. Longest-serving player.
And now, in his 15th professional season: All-Star.
Boxall, alongside Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, was voted into the MLS All-Star Game, which will be held July 23 in Austin, Texas.
It’s the second All-Star nod for St. Clair, who is with Canada as they look forward to the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. But this honor represents the biggest individual recognition that Boxall has received in a Loons career that spans more than 250 appearances.
Not, of course, that Boxall — who has steadfastly maintained that he wants “zero extra attention” — saw it that way.
“It feels more like a team award,” he said. “If there was ever a time that an individual took credit for what the whole team does, I think this is an example.”
The selections of Boxall and St. Clair are a testament to the Loons’ defense, which is the team’s calling card in a way that perhaps no other team in the league can match. Only league-leading Vancouver has a stingier defense, in terms of the quality of scoring chances allowed, and Minnesota is tied for the most clean sheets in MLS this season.
Tuesday at Minnesota’s regular training session, the team invited kids and staff from Athletes Committed to Educating Students (ACES), the charity that Boxall supports, to attend the session — ostensibly, just as something exciting for the kids.