Analysis: This Gold Cup will be a proving ground for the slumping Americans

Even semi-seasoned soccer fans might look at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which kicks off Saturday night, and think, “OK, which international tournament is this, again?”
To recap: This is the continental championship for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. It’s held every other year, and this year includes 15 teams from CONCACAF plus — for reasons that are simultaneously inexplicable and obvious — Saudi Arabia.
So this is the USA-hosted tournament that’s not the World Cup (that’s next year).
The Gold Cup is also the only tournament that’s holding games in Minnesota. Two of the four quarterfinals will be at U.S. Bank Stadium, on June 29. The federation won’t decide which teams are involved until after the conclusion of the group stage.
Since the other two quarterfinals are in Arizona, it’s reasonable to conclude that likely knockout-round qualifier Mexico wouldn’t play in Minnesota. Assuming the United States makes the quarterfinals and doesn’t have to play Mexico, it would make sense that the Twin Cities could see a home game for the Americans.
A few months ago, the “if the United States qualifies” caveat would not have seemed quite so necessary. The national team has lost four consecutive matches, all at home, in one embarrassing fashion or another. The latest, a 4-0 loss to Switzerland on Tuesday in Nashville, saw the Americans give up four goals in the first 40 minutes — the first time they had ever done that in a home match.
Mauricio Pochettino was supposed to be the big-name, big-game coach that was prepping the national team for a triumphant run to a home World Cup next summer. Instead, he is facing questions about his job, and now he is attacking this tournament without most of his biggest-name players who are either playing in the Club World Cup, injured or taking the summer off due to general exhaustion.
The Americans should be the favorites in Group D; the other teams are Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia. But while the Saudis don’t have a storied pedigree, they did beat Argentina at the last World Cup. Given how the USMNT is playing, it might not be a surprise to see Saudi Arabia win the group.