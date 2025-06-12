Analysis: This Gold Cup will be a proving ground for the slumping Americans

Mexico, meanwhile, is still trying to get back to its old status as the biggest heavyweight on the continent. Unless something extremely unexpected goes wrong, Mexico will win a Group A that also includes Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Suriname, but “El Tri” didn’t get out of its group at either the 2022 World Cup or the 2024 Copa América. Mexico responded, in classic fashion, by firing the coach and hiring Javier Aguirre back for a third stint in charge. He has already lifted one trophy, in the Nations League in March; another would help convince the Mexican federation that it has the right man (again) to right the ship.