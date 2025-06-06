Analysis: Where MLS ranks among the world’s best soccer leagues?

Not that long ago, it was pretty easy for those same people to dismiss MLS as a nouveau-riche soccer backwater, in the same category as today’s absurdist Saudi Pro League. David Beckham, the man for whom the Designated Player rule was created way back in 2007, was the shining example of this view of MLS: It was a league that was just a place for aging European stars to pick up some paychecks, without much in the way of competition.