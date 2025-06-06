Analysis: Where MLS ranks among the world’s best soccer leagues?

The true purgatory of the MLS follower is this: For every person who wants to tell you that soccer is boring or not a real sport, there is a purist on the other side of the aisle who’s desperate to remind you that MLS is not one of the top leagues on the planet.
They aren’t wrong, of course — but over the past decade or so, there’s been a change that the most committed haters might not want to admit: MLS is starting to catch up.
Opta, the global soccer statistics behemoth, has MLS rated as the ninth-strongest league in the world. After the Big Five leagues from Europe — in England, Italy, Germany, Spain, and France — there’s a big step down to the next group, of which MLS is rated near the top.
The site GlobalFootballRankings.com, which does similar mathematical rankings calculations, concurs. Both sites have MLS ranked just behind Brazil, Portugal and Belgium, and just ahead of England’s second division and the Argentinian league. In a key ranking for the MLS league office, too, both have MLS ranked ahead of Mexico’s Liga MX.
Minnesota United manager Eric Ramsay grew up steeped in the British game, but he said that when he talks to people at the highest levels in England and Wales these days, he hears nothing but respect for MLS — especially from people who are charged with identifying new players.
“With the players that leave the league and the level that they go to, and the level of interest in some of the players — and particularly those like [former Chicago Fire forward] Jhon Durán going to the Premier League straight from MLS and suddenly being an 18 million-pound player seemingly overnight — I think that has spiked everyone’s interest to the level of talent here,” said Ramsay.
Key development
Not that long ago, it was pretty easy for those same people to dismiss MLS as a nouveau-riche soccer backwater, in the same category as today’s absurdist Saudi Pro League. David Beckham, the man for whom the Designated Player rule was created way back in 2007, was the shining example of this view of MLS: It was a league that was just a place for aging European stars to pick up some paychecks, without much in the way of competition.
It’d be pretty easy to just draw a few lines between the biggest-name stars, and stop your analysis there. Beckham begat Thierry Henry begat Andrea Pirlo and Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimović, and then came Messi, and that’s the end of the story.