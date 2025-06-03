Analysis: Minnesota United is off to its best start, and the numbers say it’s no fluke

In the middle of May last year, as Minnesota United climbed up the MLS standings, then-new manager Eric Ramsay said he was all about day-by-day process, not results. “I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about winning,” he said back then.
Fast-forward a year, and Ramsay has learned: When it comes to motivating his team, he might as well talk about the standings.
“I think it can be a really motivating factor for this group,” he said. “I sort of find that we can get a response from the group talking about chunks of games, talking about fighting for our position in the table, to an extent. It’s almost like the elephant in the room that you might as well bring front and center.”
Fans can say it, then, without worrying that the coach will hear them: at the halfway point of the year, the Loons are tied on points for the third spot in the league-wide standings. It qualifies as rarefied air for a team that’s seemingly been mired, permanently, in mid-table.
And as far as chunks of the schedule, at the halfway point, Minnesota is in the best shape it’s ever been at this point. The Loons’ 30 points are the most they’ve earned in MLS over the first 17 games of a season.
It puts Minnesota on pace to break the team’s single-season points record (53, set back in 2019) and finish higher in the overall standings than they ever have (seventh, also in 2019, is their high-water mark.)
And yet, Minnesota has been left ruing some missed opportunities. The Loons earned only draws at home with three teams currently outside the playoff picture in the West; FC Dallas, Austin FC, and the historically-hapless LA Galaxy have all walked away from Allianz Field with a point this year.
Add in a blown 3-0 lead on the road against Sporting Kansas City, a team that was about to break records for the league’s longest losing streak, and the Loons know that success has come with missed opportunities for more.