Analysis: Minnesota United is off to its best start, and the numbers say it’s no fluke

The next chunk of the Loons season is a familiar one from 2024. Minnesota will be missing four regular starters during the Concacaf Gold Cup. Dayne St. Clair, Tani Oluwaseyi, Joseph Rosales, and Carlos Harvey will miss at least two, likely three, and possibly as many as four games between June 14 and July 4, testing the team’s depth. With Minnesota still in the U.S. Open Cup, and playing in the Leagues Cup in late July and early August, it won’t be a restful second half.