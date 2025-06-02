Analysis: Minnesota United’s road victory over nemesis Sounders was a long time coming

Before Sunday, there were certain things that seemed inevitable in life.
Death. Taxes. Minnesota United losing in Seattle.
Eight-plus years into the Loons’ tenure in MLS, and the team had never managed to come away with so much as a point, in 10 tries. They had lost all eight regular-season games, once in the Leagues Cup, and once — most infamously — 3-2 in the 2020 conference finals, after leading 2-0 deep into the second half.
Heck, just scoring a goal in the Pacific Northwest had come to seem almost impossible for the Loons. Since that conference finals loss, they had managed exactly one goal in six matches in Seattle.
That all came to an end Sunday, with the Loons’ 3-2 victory over the Sounders at Lumen Field.
Both Tani Oluwaseyi and Michael Boxall claimed that the streak wasn’t on players’ minds — at least not nearly as much as it was on the minds of Loons fans. “We have a lot of different guys who haven’t been here for the extent of the so-called drought,” Oluwaseyi said Sunday. “In general the guys didn’t really care going into the game, and I think you could see in the way we played.”
Boxall was in the lineup the first time the Loons lost in Seattle, way back in 2017, so he has seen the entire run of Loons futility — and yet he says it doesn’t affect him. “I don’t go into these games with results from 2018, 2020 kind of on my mind,” said the team captain. “Every day is a fresh day, a fresh opportunity… maybe I’m delusional, I go into every game thinking that we’ve always got a chance.”
Coach Eric Ramsay said before Sunday’s game that he was “desperate” to beat Seattle, but that had more to do with three losses against the Sounders in 2024 than it did with any larger streaks. “It obviously speaks to how difficult it is to come here and get a point, let alone three points,” he said of the losing streak. “I think all the teams across the league would say that, I don’t think it’s just a Minnesota thing.”