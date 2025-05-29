Minnesota United plays MLS leader Vancouver to a scoreless draw

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair said earlier this week that Minnesota United had set a team goal of not losing to the same team twice in a season.
Maybe Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Vancouver, which defeated the Loons 3-1 in late April, then qualifies as mission accomplished.
The Whitecaps, who are on top of the MLS standings in terms of points per game, might have been excused for having an eye on the coming weekend. Vancouver travels to Mexico City on Sunday for the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, looking to become the second MLS team in history to win the trans-continental tournament.
The Loons, meanwhile, had to be happy just to pick up points on a difficult road trip and stay near the top of the Western Conference, in a tie for second place.
“Whilst it certainly wasn’t a performance that I will be writing home about and in no way was it a statement, it’s a very good point on the road — and I’m sure over the course of the coming weeks and months, we will look back at this as a really important one,” Loons manager Eric Ramsay said.
How it happened
The numbers say the Whitecaps had far, far more scoring chances, but it was a case of adding up a lot of low-value chances rather than consistent high-danger shots. St. Clair didn’t have to make a non-routine save until the 80th minute of the match, when he had to get down quickly to stop a shot from Jayden Nelson.
For the night, Vancouver had 21 shots, but just three were on target; Minnesota blocked seven. The Whitecaps also had seven corners to zero for Minnesota, and probably sent six or seven times as many passes into the penalty area as the Loons did.
Minnesota’s trouble was not any sort of structural problem, but wayward passing. Whether it was the artificial turf at BC Place or just an off night, the Loons had any number of giveaways, including a few that just appeared to be passes hit to no one.