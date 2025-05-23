“I think we’ve obviously kept that period in mind when we’ve made these changes over the course of the last couple of weeks, and I know there will be players that will really benefit from that,” Ramsay said. “As we get into June and the inevitable difficulties that that period will bring, we are at least as well set as we can [be], bearing in mind the parameters of our squad and the depth we have. But this week has been really pleasing in that sense.”