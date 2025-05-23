The end of Minnesota United’s busiest period of the season is in sight. As the Loons head into their seventh game of nine in a 30-day period, Saturday at home against Austin FC, this month has already been a qualified success.
Minnesota has won five of the first six games of this stretch, including a memorable 4-1 win over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The Loons also won twice in the U.S. Open Cup, reaching the quarterfinals for just the fourth time ever (counting the days of the Minnesota Thunder, of course).
If it hadn’t been for an ugly 2-0 loss in Houston, May thus far would have been an unqualified success. And given the heat, humidity and general torpor inherent in a trip to Houston, manager Eric Ramsay was willing to perhaps sacrifice that game, in the name of squad management.
“We’ve by design tried to make sure that we limit load and manage the midweeks well,” he said.
Maybe just as importantly, the Loons have managed those five wins in six games while also walking an extremely fine line: managing the minutes for their starters, while also building up some of their squad depth.
Over the past six games, 28 players have made an appearance for Minnesota, an astonishingly wide player pool. Eight players made the first starts of their MNUFC careers in one of the two Open Cup games.
Even if you take out the players that just appeared in the Open Cup, the Loons have still used 19 players in this period – and they’ve found a way to distribute the minutes, too.
Over that six-game, three-week period, Wil Trapp leads the team’s outfield players with 326 minutes, just over the equivalent of three and a half games. Behind him, fifteen other players have played 221 minutes or more – the approximate equivalent of two and a half games.