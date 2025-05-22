Loons beat St. Louis City to advance to U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals

Anthony Markanich scored twice in a three-minute span late in the second half to rally the Loons to a 3-2 victory over St. Louis City on Wednesday at Allianz Field in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16.
St. Louis had scored twice in an eight-minute span early in the second half to take a 2-1 lead. Markanich tied the score in the 85th minute and then gave the Loons the lead in the 88th minute.
Kelvin Yeboah scored in the 10th minute to give the Loons a 1-0 lead.
Marcel Hartel scored in the 57th minute and Joao Klauss scored in the 65th minute to give St. Louis the lead.
The Loons advance to U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals, which will be played July 8-9.
The Loons and St. Louis were playing for the second time in five days. The Loons won 3-0 on Saturday in St. Paul in an MLS regular-season game.
The Loons will learn their U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal opponent on Thursday.