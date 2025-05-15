Loons

Analysis: Minnesota United’s Eric Ramsay expects Wednesday’s lineup decisions to help Saturday, week after week

The Loons are playing midweek and on the weekend for a month, so their manager is making Wednesday a day of rest for his best.

By Jon Marthaler

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 2:00PM
Minnesota United manager Eric Ramsay, shown during a 2024 game, defended his strategy of using second stringers Wednesday in a loss to Houston. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota United’s loss to Houston on Wednesday night came in the second of four consecutive weeks in which the Loons will play both in the middle of the week and on the weekend.

It’s a schedule that would test any squad, and Minnesota manager Eric Ramsay’s solution for dealing with it so far is simple: Play two separate teams, one in midweek and one on the weekend.

“The approach that we took this week was that we were going to play tonight and Saturday with what is, in effect, two different groups, and make sure that we have real freshness and we’re really sensible in terms of how we balance the week and how we start to think about this month as a whole,” Ramsay said.

Minnesota started an entirely different lineup the previous Wednesday against Louisville City in the U.S. Open Cup, and made eight changes between Saturday’s game against Miami and Wednesday’s game in Houston. Julian Gressel was the only player to play in all four games, and they were his first four games of the season — plus he was a substitute in two of them.

The separate-squad system might have worked against second-division Louisville, but it didn’t work against first-division Houston, no matter how far down the standings the Dynamo started the game. The Loons lost 2-0, and were never really in the match. At one point, Minnesota had one attempted shot for the night, while Houston had two goals on the scoreboard.

Despite that, Ramsay said he didn’t regret making so many changes for Wednesday. “I think this is this is one of those places that you come to where you feel like, even with what is on paper your strongest team … I think there’s no guarantee that you’re going to get spark, energy, any real intensity, particularly after the experience we had on Saturday,” he said.

“I think with that considered, with the conditions here, the context here, the fact that we did what we did on Saturday against Miami, I think on balance it was a justified way of looking at this game, and I don’t in hindsight feel like had I done anything distinctly different we would necessarily have got a different outcome.”

The Loons now face the curiosity of back-to-back home games against the same team, with an MLS game Saturday against St. Louis City, followed by a Wednesday U.S. Open Cup game against the same team. Ramsay will almost certainly approach those games the same way, with a much-rotated team playing in the U.S. Open Cup and a stronger team playing in the weekend home games on either side of it.

Saturday, the job will be to avoid a hangover from the loss. “I’ll be expecting on Saturday with the team that plays to show a real desperation to put tonight right,” Ramsay said. “And they will be well placed to do so, for sure, given the way that we’ve managed this week.”

A big step from college to MLS

Just a few months ago, Kieran Chandler was finishing his sophomore season for the UConn Huskies. Wednesday, at the tender age of 19, Chandler made his MLS debut, starting and playing 64 minutes at left wingback.

“I was playing in college last year, and now coming to the quote-unquote big leagues, it’s definitely is a whole different step, and I’m ready to take on that challenge,” Chandler said.

Related Coverage

Loons

Minnesota United tries to steal a game with subs, instead loses to lowly Houston

Loons

Analysis: Minnesota United plays it blasé, but there’s no diminishing a win over Messi, Inter Miami

Loons

Neal: A Messi goal, a Loons victory. What more could we ask? Well, there's one thing

Minnesota took Chandler in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft last December and signed him to a contract with MNUFC2, their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. He’s already started four of the second team’s five games at left wingback, plus the U.S. Open Cup win.

But with Joseph Rosales suspended and Anthony Markanich injured, Chandler was unexpectedly thrown into the fire for his first MLS start.

“I think he handled himself really, really well,” Ramsay said. “This is not an easy place to come, playing against them in the way in which they play, in the way in which they attack on the right-hand side. It’s a bit of a baptism of fire, I would say, for a young player like him, but he’s made his first steps in the MLS in a way in which he can be really proud of himself.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

See Moreicon

More from Loons

See More

Loons

Analysis: Minnesota United’s manager expects Wednesday’s lineup decisions to help Saturday, week after week

Jon Marthaler
card image

The Loons are playing midweek and on the weekend for a month, so Eric Ramsay is making Wednesday a day of rest for his best.

Loons

Minnesota United tries to steal a game with subs, instead loses to lowly Houston

card image

Loons

MLS hands Minnesota United’s Rosales a three-game suspension

card image