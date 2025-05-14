MLS announced that Minnesota United wingback Joseph Rosales will be suspended for three games for a violation of the league’s non-discrimination policy, stemming from an incident with Vancouver winger Emmanuel Sabbi late in the Loons’ game against the Whitecaps in late April.
Rosales denies that he used discriminatory language but acknowledged a war of words with Sabbi.
“I want to be clear: I did not use any discriminatory language,” Rosales said in a statement. “However, I acknowledge that my actions contributed to escalating tensions on the field, and for that, I sincerely apologize to the opposing player and to everyone affected.
“While I disagree with the League’s decision to suspend me because I believe it was based on a misinterpretation, l respect their process and their commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment. I have always taken this situation seriously and am committed to doing everything I can to support a respectful, inclusive game.”
Minnesota United says that the club will stand behind its player, and maintains Rosales’s innocence.
“While both MNUFC and Rosales acknowledge that the opposing player believed he heard discriminatory language, was negatively impacted, and expressed his concern in good faith, Rosales adamantly denies using discriminatory language,” the Loons said in their statement. “After speaking extensively with Rosales and several members of our team, our club believes and supports him.
“Combating discrimination in all forms is a core value of our club. MNUFC will continue working with the League, our players and our broader community to uphold the standards of respect, equality, inclusion and accountability.”
Rosales hasn’t started either of the league games since the incident, though he came on as a substitute in both. He was scheduled to miss Wednesday’s game in Houston, Saturday’s home game against St. Louis City, and next Wednesday’s match in the U.S. Open Cup.