MLS hands Minnesota United’s Joseph Rosales a three-game suspension

Joseph Rosales denies that he used discriminatory language but acknowledged a war of words with Vancouver’s Emmanuel Sabbi on April 27.

By Jon Marthaler

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 8:30PM
Minnesota United wingback Joseph Rosales has come off the bench in two games since the Loons played Vancouver on April 27. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MLS announced that Minnesota United wingback Joseph Rosales will be suspended for three games for a violation of the league’s non-discrimination policy, stemming from an incident with Vancouver winger Emmanuel Sabbi late in the Loons’ game against the Whitecaps in late April.

Rosales denies that he used discriminatory language but acknowledged a war of words with Sabbi.

“I want to be clear: I did not use any discriminatory language,” Rosales said in a statement. “However, I acknowledge that my actions contributed to escalating tensions on the field, and for that, I sincerely apologize to the opposing player and to everyone affected.

“While I disagree with the League’s decision to suspend me because I believe it was based on a misinterpretation, l respect their process and their commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment. I have always taken this situation seriously and am committed to doing everything I can to support a respectful, inclusive game.”

Minnesota United says that the club will stand behind its player, and maintains Rosales’s innocence.

“While both MNUFC and Rosales acknowledge that the opposing player believed he heard discriminatory language, was negatively impacted, and expressed his concern in good faith, Rosales adamantly denies using discriminatory language,” the Loons said in their statement. “After speaking extensively with Rosales and several members of our team, our club believes and supports him.

“Combating discrimination in all forms is a core value of our club. MNUFC will continue working with the League, our players and our broader community to uphold the standards of respect, equality, inclusion and accountability.”

Rosales hasn’t started either of the league games since the incident, though he came on as a substitute in both. He was scheduled to miss Wednesday’s game in Houston, Saturday’s home game against St. Louis City, and next Wednesday’s match in the U.S. Open Cup.

Anthony Markanich, who has backed up Rosales this year, left Saturday’s game against Inter Miami with an injury, and is listed as “out” for the Houston game on Wednesday.

Rookie MNUFC2 defender Kieran Chandler played last week’s U.S. Open Cup game at Louisville City at left wingback, and has started four of the MNUFC2’s five games there. Minnesota signed Chandler to a short-term agreement on Wednesday, making him eligible to play for the first team Wednesday night. He would likely be in line to fill in, for as long as Markanich is out.

“Kieran has been the, or certainly one of the, standout players for the second team so far this year,” said manager Eric Ramsay. “He’s been a regular part of our training group and someone that I would have a lot of faith in putting into an MLS game.”

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

