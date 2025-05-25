Loons

Minnesota United and Austin play to a 1-1 draw at Allianz Field

The Loons’ Michael Boxall scored in the 16th minute, Austin responded in the 27th.

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 25, 2025 at 2:56AM
Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall, shown during an October game, scored his first goal of the season Saturday. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Associated Press)

As Minnesota United took on Austin FC at Allianz Field on Saturday night, a mid-May regular-season matchup carried the physicality and back-and-forth runs of a postseason clash.

When the teams last squared off, on May 3, the Loons punched in a pair of goals in the first 35 minutes and put forth a comprehensive defensive effort to prevail 3-0.

Although Michael Boxall’s 16th-minute goal and an ensuing attacking burst left a similar result within the realm of possibility, Minnesota’s scorching form in front of the goal cooled off. In a game that pitted the third-best defensive unit in MLS against the league’s second-lowest scorer, goals were indeed at a premium in a 1-1 draw.

Off the kickoff, Austin commanded the bulk of the match’s early possession. Both sides sat their defensive lines back in a brief feeling-out period. But in mere moments, the match nearly turned on its head.

Austin forward Brandon Vazquez, who entered the match with a team-high four goals in MLS play, tested Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair with a fourth-minute effort off the half-volley. St. Clair turned away the contest’s first goal-bound effort to preserve the early tie.

An early duel on the flank ensued between Austin midfielder Osman Bukari and Minnesota defender Nicolas Romero. While Bukari presented a significant test through his electrifying pace, Romero’s physicality helped keep the Ghanaian international at bay.

In the 16th minute, Boxall made the first imprint on the scoreline. After attacking midfielder Joaquín Pereyra whipped in a left-sided corner, Boxall darted toward a lofted Romero feed and headed the ball into the back of the net for his first goal this season.

Just moments later, the Loons regained possession off the kickoff and nearly doubled their advantage, but Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver parried away Tani Oluwaseyi’s header. The hosts made significant inroads into the attacking third and appeared primed to double their edge.

However, Minnesota’s attempt to add to its lead left the Loons susceptible to a rapid counterpunch. That’s exactly what ensued in the 27th minute. With Boxall pulled way up the sideline for a long throw-in attempt, Bukari broke loose behind the Minnesota back line.

Bukari played a central ball to midfielder Myrto Uzuni, who squared a ball in the direction of a darting Žan Kolmanič. The defender slotted a one-timed effort beyond St. Clair’s grasp and into the bottom left corner, leveling the match 1-1.

In an instant, the match’s momentum seemingly shifted, and it became Uzuni and Vazquez giving their opposing markers fits. An errant headed effort from Jefferson Diaz gifted a golden opportunity for Uzuni to score in the 43rd minute, but the attempt sailed wide of the post.

Possessional and shooting stats were practically even through the opening 45 minutes.

As the second half commenced, the match’s end-to-end action persisted. Austin made a few runs deep into the Loons’ defensive third, but the hosts drew the bulk of the looks at goal.

A powerful 67th-minute strike from Pereyra flew toward Stuver’s net, but Austin center back Brendan Hines-Ike made perhaps the most pivotal defensive play of the night, stepping into the line of fire to block the strike.

About 20 minutes ahead of stoppage time, Austin coach Nico Estevez opted to replace his top scorer, Vazquez, with midfielder Owen Wolff. The move marked an apparent commitment to shore up the defensive effort.

While tensions flared and cards flew in the match’s latter stages, neither team found a decisive moment.

Jake Epstein

Intern

Jake Epstein is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

