Minnesota United and Austin play to a 1-1 draw at Allianz Field

As Minnesota United took on Austin FC at Allianz Field on Saturday night, a mid-May regular-season matchup carried the physicality and back-and-forth runs of a postseason clash.
When the teams last squared off, on May 3, the Loons punched in a pair of goals in the first 35 minutes and put forth a comprehensive defensive effort to prevail 3-0.
Although Michael Boxall’s 16th-minute goal and an ensuing attacking burst left a similar result within the realm of possibility, Minnesota’s scorching form in front of the goal cooled off. In a game that pitted the third-best defensive unit in MLS against the league’s second-lowest scorer, goals were indeed at a premium in a 1-1 draw.
Off the kickoff, Austin commanded the bulk of the match’s early possession. Both sides sat their defensive lines back in a brief feeling-out period. But in mere moments, the match nearly turned on its head.
Austin forward Brandon Vazquez, who entered the match with a team-high four goals in MLS play, tested Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair with a fourth-minute effort off the half-volley. St. Clair turned away the contest’s first goal-bound effort to preserve the early tie.
An early duel on the flank ensued between Austin midfielder Osman Bukari and Minnesota defender Nicolas Romero. While Bukari presented a significant test through his electrifying pace, Romero’s physicality helped keep the Ghanaian international at bay.
In the 16th minute, Boxall made the first imprint on the scoreline. After attacking midfielder Joaquín Pereyra whipped in a left-sided corner, Boxall darted toward a lofted Romero feed and headed the ball into the back of the net for his first goal this season.
Just moments later, the Loons regained possession off the kickoff and nearly doubled their advantage, but Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver parried away Tani Oluwaseyi’s header. The hosts made significant inroads into the attacking third and appeared primed to double their edge.