Three-goal outburst in second half helps Minnesota United to rare victory in Seattle

Seattle defender Nouhou Tolo, right, dribbles as Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod pursues during a scoreless first half Sunday. The second half was anything but scoreless, as the Loons held on for a 3-2 victory. (Nick Wagner)

Maybe things really are different this season for Minnesota United. If they can beat the Seattle Sounders — and in Seattle — there’s no telling what they might be able to do.

The Loons won 3-2 in the Emerald City on Sunday, ending their almost-unbelievable 0-10 all-time road record against the Sounders. It is also only their second victory ever against Seattle overall, as they finally made a mark in what has been the most one-sided matchup in league history.

Tani Oluwaseyi scored twice for Minnesota United, and Robin Lod added another from the penalty spot — an offensive outburst in the league’s featured Sunday night game. It sent the Loons into a sort of midseason break tied for second place in the Western Conference standings, and with 30 points in 17 games, it’s the team’s best-ever record at this point of the year.

Play of the game

You won’t see a better moment of quality all season than Robin Lod’s assist on the Loons’ first goal.

Lod, on the right side of the penalty area, had to deal with a pass that was behind him from Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Lod spun to his right — then dragged the ball past the defender with his left foot, almost like a basketball crossover. One touch later, he had found a wide-open — and presumably open-mouthed in wonder — Oluwaseyi, who slotted home the game’s first goal.

How it happened

You will rarely see a wilder seven-minute period of a game than the period between the 51st and 58th minutes in Seattle.

Oluwaseyi scored, giving Minnesota United that rarest of feelings — a lead at Lumen Field. Just two minutes later, Hlongwane won a penalty kick, and after a quick VAR check of the foul, Lod slotted home the penalty kick. Not 30 seconds later, though, Seattle got on the board. But almost before the crowd could get back into the game, Oluwaseyi scored his second.

Only four days after the Loons had managed just one tame shot on goal in a scoreless draw with Vancouver, the sudden explosion of scoring was like setting off a Roman candle in a darkened room.

A Nicolás Romero own goal in the 83rd minute turned a two-goal lead into a panicked final few minutes and stoppage time for the Loons, but — for once — they managed to close out a lead against Seattle.

Turning point

Minnesota’s two-goal lead was immediately erased by a goal from Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, making things appear suddenly pretty panicky for the Loons. Minnesota fans could probably picture how the rest of the game would go, based on years of experience — wave after wave of Sounders attacks, an equalizer, probably a late winner to boot.

Instead, a Loons counterattack ended with a long shot from Joaquín Pereyra, one that Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei could only parry into the path of Oluwaseyi. The Canadian striker poked home his second goal, restoring his team’s two-goal lead and stopping the seemingly inevitable Sounders comeback in its tracks.

Up next

After playing nine matches in 30 days, the Loons finally get a breather — well, most of the squad does, anyway. Players called in for their international teams will play a match or two during the June international break; Minnesota won’t see those who are playing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup again until July 4 or so. No rest for those players, but the Loons themselves don’t play again until June 14, at home against San Diego FC.

