Three-goal outburst in second half helps Minnesota United to rare victory in Seattle

After playing nine matches in 30 days, the Loons finally get a breather — well, most of the squad does, anyway. Players called in for their international teams will play a match or two during the June international break; Minnesota won’t see those who are playing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup again until July 4 or so. No rest for those players, but the Loons themselves don’t play again until June 14, at home against San Diego FC.