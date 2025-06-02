Three-goal outburst in second half helps Minnesota United to rare victory in Seattle

Maybe things really are different this season for Minnesota United. If they can beat the Seattle Sounders — and in Seattle — there’s no telling what they might be able to do.
The Loons won 3-2 in the Emerald City on Sunday, ending their almost-unbelievable 0-10 all-time road record against the Sounders. It is also only their second victory ever against Seattle overall, as they finally made a mark in what has been the most one-sided matchup in league history.
Tani Oluwaseyi scored twice for Minnesota United, and Robin Lod added another from the penalty spot — an offensive outburst in the league’s featured Sunday night game. It sent the Loons into a sort of midseason break tied for second place in the Western Conference standings, and with 30 points in 17 games, it’s the team’s best-ever record at this point of the year.
Play of the game
You won’t see a better moment of quality all season than Robin Lod’s assist on the Loons’ first goal.
Lod, on the right side of the penalty area, had to deal with a pass that was behind him from Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Lod spun to his right — then dragged the ball past the defender with his left foot, almost like a basketball crossover. One touch later, he had found a wide-open — and presumably open-mouthed in wonder — Oluwaseyi, who slotted home the game’s first goal.
How it happened
You will rarely see a wilder seven-minute period of a game than the period between the 51st and 58th minutes in Seattle.
Oluwaseyi scored, giving Minnesota United that rarest of feelings — a lead at Lumen Field. Just two minutes later, Hlongwane won a penalty kick, and after a quick VAR check of the foul, Lod slotted home the penalty kick. Not 30 seconds later, though, Seattle got on the board. But almost before the crowd could get back into the game, Oluwaseyi scored his second.