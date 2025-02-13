And if you think it’s not already on the minds of the Loons’ international stars, Tani Oluwaseyi put that to rest. The striker, who signed a contract extension in the offseason, had Team Canada chief in his mind when putting pen to paper. “I think just looking at my future and where I want to be, especially in terms of thinking about the 2026 World Cup, I felt like this is the best place for me,” he said.