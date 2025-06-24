Last week, Major League Soccer took five days off, with no team activities for Minnesota United between Saturday’s loss to San Diego FC and a training session on Friday.
Here’s hoping the Loons enjoyed their five-day summer break, because the calendar is about to get crowded again. Beginning with Wednesday night’s home game against the Houston Dynamo, Minnesota has five games in the next 18 days — or six if you count the team’s friendly against Germany’s Holstein Kiel.
The Loons start the second half in decent shape. They’ve earned 30 points through 18 games, good enough for a tie for third place in the Western Conference.
That said, the Loons also have struggled to compete with the best in the West. They managed one point out of a possible six against first-place Vancouver, lost at home to second-place San Diego, and lost on the road at fourth-place LAFC — giving them one point out of a possible 12 against the top five teams in the West (having not played Portland yet).
It’s something of a callback to 2024, when the Loons played 14 matches against the five teams that finished above them in the Western Conference standings, and won only once in regulation.
And so they start the second half as a team that still has much yet to prove — including figuring out just what the team’s best offensive tactics look like.
Minnesota began the year with a pair of strikers up front, in Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah. It was a sensible decision, to get as many minutes as possible for the team’s two most dangerous offensive players.
Then Yeboah went down injured, followed by Oluwaseyi leaving for international duty, meaning the Loons have now played almost as many games with the single-striker setup they used in 2024, rather than the new dual attack they debuted this season.