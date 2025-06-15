Analysis: One goal in particular bothers Minnesota United following loss to San Diego FC

Minnesota United had one of the strongest defenses in MLS during the first half of the season, so it was a surprise to see the Loons begin the second half by giving up four goals.
Talking to coaches and players after Saturday night’s 4-2 loss to San Diego FC, though, it was one goal in particular that they kept zeroing in on: the third goal.
“A big thing we talk about with our group is blocking crosses,” midfielder Wil Trapp said, “and I think if you look at that, especially the third goal, can we get out and maybe affect it a little bit more?”
Looking at the replay, San Diego’s Anders Dreyer has plenty of time and space on the Loons’ left to collect himself and send in an in-swinging cross, and Milan Iloski splits center backs Michael Boxall and Jefferson Díaz to get on the end of it.
It’s the type of opportunity the Loons feel they are usually able to prevent.
“For sure, the third goal where Dreyer cuts in onto his left foot, it’s a disappointing one for us to concede,” coach Eric Ramsay said. “If you watch San Diego over the course of 17 games, you know full well that’s a chance they’re inevitably going to create, through the quality of player that he is. We’ve not defended that moment well enough in any way.”
It wasn’t the only time Saturday that Minnesota United struggled with runners into the box. A big part of San Diego’s game plan seemed to be that, when the Loons were allowing the visitors to have space on the halfway line, SDFC would send forward runners from unlikely places — perhaps a fullback, darting in behind, or a central midfielder making a deep run instead of staying in the midfield.
Ramsay said his three center backs, Boxall and Díaz and Nicolás Romero, struggled in terms of deciding when to step up and when to fall back.