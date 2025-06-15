Minnesota United lose at home to San Diego FC as goalkeeper Wessel Speel’s MLS debut is one to forget

Minnesota United’s game against San Diego FC was supposed to be a battle of contrasting styles, between San Diego’s possession-heavy attack and the Loons’ defense-first setup, between physicality and athleticism.
Instead, it turned into a battle of blunders.
In the end, San Diego took home a 4-2 victory at Allianz Field on Saturday night, with both goalkeepers hoping that the game tapes will be never be seen again.
The first goal came from San Diego defender Christopher McVey, whose pass back to his own goalkeeper, C.J. dos Santos, curled invitingly past dos Santos and into the back of the net. The second came from SDFC’s Anders Dreyer, which wouldn’t have been notable — Dreyer had six goals on the year — except that Dreyer was standing in the center circle when he scored it.
It meant that rookie Loons goalkeeper Wessel Speel, playing in his first MLS game, had to deal with giving up a goal on the first shot he ever saw in league play — from 50 yards away.
“It’s a different level, some small details. I still have to get adjusted to read body language better and I think he just caught me a bit by surprise,” Speel said. “Kind of really unnecessary goal to concede.”
Kelvin Yeboah put the Loons back ahead, following another blunder by dos Santos, but a second-half penalty kick from Dreyer tied the score in the 66th minute.
Nine minutes later, Milan Iloski got on the end of a perfect Dreyer cross in the center of the Loons penalty area, and headed home for the go-ahead goal. And then in stoppage time, Iloski scored again on a breakaway, to give San Diego all three points in the expansion team’s first visit to Minnesota.