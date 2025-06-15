Minnesota United lose at home to San Diego FC as goalkeeper Wessel Speel’s MLS debut is one to forget

Dreyer’s first goal will live on as part of highlight reels for years, mostly because he even had the audacity to attempt it in the first place. The San Diego midfielder received a pass almost on top of the halfway line, on the center spot in the center circle, then turned and spotted Speel off his goal line. The technique to not only keep his shot on goal, but to clear the 6-7 Speel and still keep the ball from soaring over the top, made it an instant contender for goal of the season.