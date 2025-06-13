MLS surprise San Diego FC comes to Allianz Field with a Minnesotan helping point the way

San Diego FC sporting director Tyler Heaps has made it, truly made it.
And we’re not talking about anything to do with his work putting expansion SDFC, which visits Minnesota United on Saturday evening, into second place in the standings.
Heaps, who grew up in East St. Paul, is living the dream that every Minnesotan has had at least once during the dark days of January: First, he moved to Monaco and its perfect Mediterranean weather, and then moved on to the year-round summer in San Diego.
“You could have never [told] me, when I was in East St. Paul playing at Conway Rec Center, that I’d end up here,” said Heaps. “But here we are.”
Heaps, 33, the youngest sporting director in MLS, has a classic Minnesota soccer biography. He’s still close with Eric Miller and Brent Kallman, the Woodbury natives and former Loons with whom he used to carpool to club soccer practice.
He graduated from DeLaSalle and then Augsburg University, playing soccer at both places. After high school, he stayed in coaching — at the club level and at St. Kate’s — and played for the MNUFC reserves, back in the pre-MLS days, while also getting into finance.
Heaps can rival anyone for Minnesota sports fandom; he says he’s a “suffering MN sports fan” right in his social media biography, just like about a hundred other people you probably know. His mom used to deliver the Star Tribune, and the first thing he and his four siblings would do in the morning was get to the sports section to see how the Timberwolves (or whoever) did the night before.
“When we were growing up, the way we got new soccer shoes was we would go on paper routes,” he said.