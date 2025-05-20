Sports

U.S. women’s national team will include some big names for May 31 game at Allianz Field

Edina’s Maddie Dahlien also earned a call-up to the under-23 national team that will play in Germany in the coming weeks.

By Jon Marthaler

May 20, 2025 at 5:52PM
American defender Naomi Girma won the Women’s Super League, FA Cup and League Cup titles with Chelsea this season. (Dave Shopland/The Associated Press)

U.S. Soccer has announced the women’s national team roster that will take on China at Allianz Field on May 31, and it includes some of the biggest names in women’s soccer.

And one of those names is a Minnesotan — well, a Minnesotan by marriage, at least.

Lindsey Heaps married St. Paul native and DeLaSalle and Augsburg graduate Tyler Heaps last December, so she’s at least an honorary Minnesotan. The hugely experienced midfielder, with 165 appearances for the national team, captained the USA in their last set of friendlies in April against Brazil.

Actual Minnesota native Maddie Dahlien of Edina, who’s started all nine games as a winger for the Seattle Reign in her rookie year in the NWSL, will be with the under-23 team during this window. That squad, which will include a number of players who have played for the senior national team, will play two games in Germany against the German U-23 team. It’ll be an opportunity for more meaningful minutes for a number of young players like Dahlien, who is just 20 and on the fringes for the senior national team.

“This is what I’d say has been really missing for a lot of players, that they made that jump from under-20 to seniors and they don’t have a body of games,” USWNT head coach Emma Hayes said. “This is a great opportunity for us to be able to play players with less experience.”

This round of friendlies, during which the senior team will also play Jamaica, will see the return to the USWNT of all-everything defender Naomi Girma. She moved from the San Diego Wave to Chelsea in January, in what was the first million-dollar transfer in women’s soccer history. Girma and Chelsea took home the Women’s Super League, FA Cup and League Cup titles in England this year.

“You cannot underestimate the importance of players like Naomi Girma to this team, and we’ve been without a lot of experienced players over the last sort of six, seven, eight months,” Hayes said. “I think the way you make such a big move, like she did, it does take a little bit of time to settle in. It’s taking her body some time to adjust, but she’s in a great place and I know she’s very, very excited to be back in with us.”

Girma’s Chelsea teammate, forward Catarina Macario, is also on the roster, and is still working her way back into the national-team picture after missing all of 2023 and the 2024 Olympics with knee injuries. Macario has scored twice already for the U.S. in 2025, a sign of her progress back into contention for one of the team’s forward roles.

One thing that’s missing from the squad is the famed “Triple Espresso” attack of Sophia Wilson, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman. Wilson and Swanson are pregnant and will miss most or all of the 2025 season; Rodman has played just 166 minutes for Washington this year as she continues to recover from a lingering back issue.

Hayes said that she is in communication with all parties regarding Rodman, and that the 23-year-old is just hoping to reach a point where the injury is no longer an issue.

“She wants to get to a place where it doesn’t keep coming back,” said Hayes.

Another key thing to watch will be the goalkeeping situation for the U.S., as the team works to replace longtime keeper Alyssa Naeher, who retired from the team at the end of 2024. The team has called in three keepers, with a combined total of four appearances for the national team — a far cry from Naeher, who had 115.

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster

By position (club; caps/goals)

Schedule: vs. China, May 31, 4:30 p.m., Allianz Field; vs. Jamaica, June 3, 7 p.m., St. Louis

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 3), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 1)

Defenders (8): Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride; 0/0), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 159/25), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 66/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 44/2), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 5/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 2/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 3/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 107/2)

Midfielders (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 33/1), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 165/37), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 2/0), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 5/2), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 6/1)

Forwards (7): Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign FC; 78/22), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 4/1), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 23/10), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 4/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 7/2), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 17/1), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 3/0)

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

