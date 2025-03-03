Sports

The USWNT will return to Allianz Field in St. Paul for May 31 friendly vs. China

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will make its fourth appearance at Allianz Field and first since last June.

By Star Tribune staff and

Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 3, 2025 at 7:07PM
USWNT forward Carli Lloyd and South Korea midfielder Ji Soyun battle for the ball during the first half Tuesday
Carli Lloyd, left, played her final game for the USWNT last June 4 at Allianz Field. (Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The U.S. women’s national soccer team is coming back to Allianz Field in St. Paul, this time for a friendly against China on May 31.

This will be the fourth time the USWNT has played at Allianz Field since 2019. Most recently, the U.S. squad defeated South Korea 3-0 last year on June 4. That was Emma Hayes' second game as the U.S. coach and the final game for Carli Lloyd with the USWNT.

“I love these games because they combine some rich women’s soccer history with the present, with both countries going through transitions in preparation for ’27 World Cup qualifying,” Hayes said in the news release.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. There will be scheduled presales Tuesday through Thursday.

The match will start at 4:30 p.m., and can be viewed on TBS and HBO Max and in Spanish by Universo and Peacock.

Star Tribune staff

Joe Christensen

Sports team leader

Joe Christensen, a Minnesota Star Tribune sports team leader, graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005 and spent four years covering Gophers football.

Sports

USWNT headed back to Allianz Field in St. Paul for May 31 friendly vs. China

USWNT forward Carli Lloyd and South Korea midfielder Ji Soyun battle for the ball during the first half Tuesday

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will make its fourth appearance at Allianz Field and first since last June.

