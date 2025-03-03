The USWNT will return to Allianz Field in St. Paul for May 31 friendly vs. China

The U.S. women’s national soccer team is coming back to Allianz Field in St. Paul, this time for a friendly against China on May 31.
The U.S. women’s national soccer team will make its fourth appearance at Allianz Field and first since last June.
This will be the fourth time the USWNT has played at Allianz Field since 2019. Most recently, the U.S. squad defeated South Korea 3-0 last year on June 4. That was Emma Hayes' second game as the U.S. coach and the final game for Carli Lloyd with the USWNT.
“I love these games because they combine some rich women’s soccer history with the present, with both countries going through transitions in preparation for ’27 World Cup qualifying,” Hayes said in the news release.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. There will be scheduled presales Tuesday through Thursday.
The match will start at 4:30 p.m., and can be viewed on TBS and HBO Max and in Spanish by Universo and Peacock.
