Minnesota Aurora coach Jen Larrick was standing in the haze, weighing mixed emotions, when she looked across the field and sighed.
“It’s hard to watch them dancing right now,” she said.
The Aurora lost 1-0 to Utah United in the USL W League semifinals Saturday night at TCO Stadium, before a crowd of 5,607.
The Aurora have lost two home games in their four-season history. Both losses ended seasons.
They have not lost a regular-season game, but have yet to win a league title, as if they’re emulating every major Minnesota sports team other than the Lynx.
This, of course, is different. These are pre-professional players spending a summer playing soccer in Minnesota instead of, as Larrick said Saturday, going to the beach, sleeping in and watching Netflix.
So while there were tears and long hugs after the game, there was also perspective.
“It’s such a mix of emotions,” said defender Charley Boone, who was named the Star Tribune star of the match and also was a member of the league’s team of the month in June. “Obviously, the season’s come to an end, but you’re overflowing with such joy and love for this community, and this atmosphere is absolutely insane. These are some of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had. Playing in front of this crowd, it’s just been electric. So while it’s really sad, it’s also like you’re thinking back to everything that’s happened this season.”