“It’s such a mix of emotions,” said defender Charley Boone, who was named the Star Tribune star of the match and also was a member of the league’s team of the month in June. “Obviously, the season’s come to an end, but you’re overflowing with such joy and love for this community, and this atmosphere is absolutely insane. These are some of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had. Playing in front of this crowd, it’s just been electric. So while it’s really sad, it’s also like you’re thinking back to everything that’s happened this season.”