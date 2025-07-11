When Aurora FC opened the preseason with a scrimmage against the University of Minnesota men’s club team, it was clear this group was still learning to play as one.
“I think it was like, four or five to one or something,” Aurora coach Jen Larrick said. “Yeah, we lost, but that’s good. It was what we needed.”
Roughly two months later, Aurora have become a cohesive team: a deep, disciplined squad that’s allowed just four goals in 16 games. Following a gritty 1–0 win over Kings Hammer FC on Sunday, Aurora will host their first home playoff game since 2022. That national semifinal tilt against Utah United is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at TCO Stadium in Eagan. The winner will play for the USL W championship.
“When we found out it was gonna be at home, we were so elated,” midfielder Rami Rapp said. “We haven’t had a playoff game at home in a while. Super pumped about that. I think there’s nothing like playing in front of 5,000 of your own fans.”
Aurora’s goal on Sunday came in the 88th minute, thanks to a moment of brilliance off the bench.
Midfielder Mariah Nguyen — one of many high-impact subs Larrick calls “game changers” — drove at the Kings Hammer back line and threaded a perfect ball to forward Saige Wimes, who buried her fifth goal of the year.
For Larrick, the goal showed the cohesion her squad has built in a limited time.
“We’ve been playing together for just over two months, like, that’s crazy,” Larrick said. “Over time, I think [Wimes] has found a way to match her special qualities with the game model. ... She’s found a way to just bring out her strengths.”