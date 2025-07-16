Aurora

Minnesota Aurora’s Charley Boone is honored as USL W League Defender of the Year

Charley Boone stood out on a back line that allowed just four goals in 2025, helping the Aurora go undefeated in the regular season and win their second conference title.

By Shelby Swanson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 4:45PM
The Aurora's Charley Boone is the USL W League Defender of the Year. (Minnesota Aurora)

The Minnesota Aurora’s Charley Boone is the USL W Defender of the Year, the league announced Wednesday morning, making her the first Aurora player to win an individual league honor in the club’s four-year history.

Boone anchored an Aurora back line that allowed just four goals during the regular season, matching a club record.

The defense posted eight regular-season shutouts and 10 overall, including back-to-back clean sheets in the playoffs to secure the Aurora’s second conference title.

The Aurora season ended Saturday in the USL W League semifinals with a loss to Utah United.

Boone, a Seattle native, appeared in 14 of 15 Aurora matches this season, logging a team-high 1,077 minutes and making 12 starts. Boone was a member of the league’s June Team of the Month.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be seen and recognized as Defender of the Year, but this award is truly a reflection of the people around me,” Boone said in a release.

Aurora coach Jen Larrick praised Boone’s “high IQ” defending, ability to break down a press and defensive-minded leadership in possession.

A former University of Montana standout, Boone earned All-Big Sky first-team honors in 2023 and 2024 and appeared in 77 collegiate matches before joining the Aurora this summer.

about the writer

Shelby Swanson

Intern

Shelby Swanson is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

