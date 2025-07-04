Minnesota Aurora FC defeated the host Pittsburgh Riveters FC 2-0 in the USL W League Central Conference playoffs Friday afternoon at Highmark Stadium and advanced to Sunday’s conference championship.
Saige Wimes scored in the 43rd minute to give the Aurora a 1-0 lead at halftime, and Natalie Tavana scored in the 73rd minute.
The Aurora will play Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Kings Hammer defeated defending Central Conference champion Detroit City FC 2-1 in the other semifinal on Friday.
Tavana scored her seventh goal of the season. Goalkeeper Taylor Kane earned the shutout for the Aurora, who have allowed the fewest goals (four) in the league this season.
The Aurora, the Heartland Division regular-season champion, improved to 11-0-2. The Riveters, who were the Great Forest Division champions in their first year in the USL W League, finished with a 7-2-3 record.
The Aurora lost to Indy Eleven FC in the conference final in 2023.