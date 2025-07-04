Aurora

Minnesota Aurora reach USL W League conference championship match with victory over Pittsburgh

The Aurora will play Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati on Sunday for the Central Conference championship.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 4, 2025 at 7:43PM
Minnesota Aurora FC's Saige Wimes (24), shown in a 2024 match, scored her team's first goal Saturday. (Kelly Hagenson/Minnesota Aurora)

Minnesota Aurora FC defeated the host Pittsburgh Riveters FC 2-0 in the USL W League Central Conference playoffs Friday afternoon at Highmark Stadium and advanced to Sunday’s conference championship.

Saige Wimes scored in the 43rd minute to give the Aurora a 1-0 lead at halftime, and Natalie Tavana scored in the 73rd minute.

The Aurora will play Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Kings Hammer defeated defending Central Conference champion Detroit City FC 2-1 in the other semifinal on Friday.

Tavana scored her seventh goal of the season. Goalkeeper Taylor Kane earned the shutout for the Aurora, who have allowed the fewest goals (four) in the league this season.

The Aurora, the Heartland Division regular-season champion, improved to 11-0-2. The Riveters, who were the Great Forest Division champions in their first year in the USL W League, finished with a 7-2-3 record.

The Aurora lost to Indy Eleven FC in the conference final in 2023.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Aurora

See More

Aurora

Aurora reach USL W League conference championship match with victory over Pittsburgh

card image

Minnesota will play Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati on Sunday for the Central Conference championship.

Aurora

Mariah Nguyen is an Aurora standout and future Gopher with more than a million TikTok followers

card image

Aurora

Neal: As Aurora head to USL W League playoffs, goalkeeping mentor teaches 'little things' learned in extensive soccer travels

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image