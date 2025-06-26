Lifted by two goals for Mom, Minnesota United defeats Houston 3-1

For the first time ever, Minnesota United winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s mother — with his baby brother in tow — was at Allianz Field to see her son play.
And who among us wouldn’t want to score a couple of goals in that situation, to show off for Mom?
Hlongwane scored two goals in three minutes in the second half, getting Minnesota United started on a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo — and turning a dull, physical game into a joyful family celebration.
The first goal, just after the hour mark, was a moment of magic. Hlongwane, standing at the near post for a long throw-in, managed to reach behind himself with a high boot and flick the ball over Houston goalkeeper. It gave him a chance to jump into the stands and celebrate with family. And he’d barely climbed back onto the field before Anthony Markanich beat a defender down the left side and squared for a Hlongwane tap-in.
In the 70th minute, Robin Lod finished off the scoreline for the Loons, after a world-class through-ball from Julian Gressel had cut out the entire Houston back line.
Houston’s Felipe Andrade scored in stoppage time to ruin the clean sheet for Loons rookie goalkeeper Wessel Speel, the only blemish on the night for Minnesota.