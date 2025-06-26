Lifted by two goals for Mom, Minnesota United defeats Houston 3-1

The first goal, just after the hour mark, was a moment of magic. Hlongwane, standing at the near post for a long throw-in, managed to reach behind himself with a high boot and flick the ball over Houston goalkeeper. It gave him a chance to jump into the stands and celebrate with family. And he’d barely climbed back onto the field before Anthony Markanich beat a defender down the left side and squared for a Hlongwane tap-in.