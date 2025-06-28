You might not recognize all the names that will take the field for the U.S. men’s national soccer team on Sunday when they take on Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup at U.S. Bank Stadium.
That also might not be a bad thing.
Yes, the USA is missing some of its biggest names. Christian Pulisic? Not here (and possibly now in a spat with coach Mauricio Pochettino). Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Giovanni Reyna, Antonee Robinson — all not in the squad this time around, for reasons ranging from injury to fatigue to the Club World Cup. Of the 11 players who started last summer’s pivotal Copa América loss to Panama, only four are back this summer to try to get the USA back on track.
But that said, the USA hasn’t exactly been having success with the first-choice lineup, either. It crashed out of that Copa América in the group stage, despite playing at home. The Americans got beaten twice in this spring’s Nations League finals, again at home.
The Gold Cup may not be the most prestigious of tournaments, but it’s the last competitive trial run for the American men before the 2026 World Cup. After this, the USA — which doesn’t have to qualify for next summer’s tournament, since it’s hosting — will have only friendlies to try to get the team in game shape.
This Gold Cup knockout round will be the closest thing the Americans get to the usual cauldron of CONCACAF qualifying.
They’ll be playing as many as three do-or-die games against motivated opposition, always with the slight undercurrent of chaos that CONCACAF matches bring. It’s a challenge that’s brought out the best and the worst of previous national teams, sometimes within the same week.
And so it might be good that this USA team has been shorn of a number of players who probably already know they’ll be at the World Cup next year, no matter what happens. It’s far better to have smaller names with something to prove.