Yes, the USA is missing some of its biggest names. Christian Pulisic? Not here (and possibly now in a spat with coach Mauricio Pochettino). Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Giovanni Reyna, Antonee Robinson — all not in the squad this time around, for reasons ranging from injury to fatigue to the Club World Cup. Of the 11 players who started last summer’s pivotal Copa América loss to Panama, only four are back this summer to try to get the USA back on track.