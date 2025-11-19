Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins says she will retire after this season

Afton’s Jessie Diggins, the most decorated American cross-country skier in history, announced on social media Wednesday morning that this will be her final season in ski racing.
Diggins, 34, has won three Olympic medals, three overall World Cup titles and eight medals at the world championships in her career.
“It’s going to be hard to step away from this sports and team that I love so much, but it also feels right in my heart, and I’m so excited to open a new chapter in my life!,” she wrote in her social media post. “Skiing has given me more joy, challenge, courage and community than I could have ever imagined.”
At the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Diggins partnered with Kikkan Randall in the team sprint to win the U.S.’s first gold medal in cross-country skiing. She went on to win a silver medal in the 30-kilometer freestyle and a bronze in the individual sprint at the 2022 Beijing Games.
The 2025-26 season includes a Winter Olympics, which would be Diggins’ fourth. The 2026 Games, held in northern Italy, are Feb. 6-22.
Diggins, who competed at Stillwater in high school, has won 29 World Cup races in her career and is the reigning World Cup overall champion, having won her third title last season. She was also the World Cup champion in 2021 and 2023.
The World Cup season begins Nov. 28 in Ruka, Finland. Diggins’ last races are expected to be in March 20-22 in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Sophie Goldschmidt, the president and chief executive of U.S. Ski & Snowboard congratulated Diggins on “such a historic career” and calling her “a remarkable role model.”