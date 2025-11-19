Olympics

Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins says she will retire after this season

Diggins, who grew up in Afton, is the most decorated American cross-country skier, including three Olympic medals.

By Naila-Jean Meyers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2025 at 2:32PM
Jessie Diggins of Afton competes in women's 4x5-kilometer relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Afton’s Jessie Diggins, the most decorated American cross-country skier in history, announced on social media Wednesday morning that this will be her final season in ski racing.

Diggins, 34, has won three Olympic medals, three overall World Cup titles and eight medals at the world championships in her career.

“It’s going to be hard to step away from this sports and team that I love so much, but it also feels right in my heart, and I’m so excited to open a new chapter in my life!,” she wrote in her social media post. “Skiing has given me more joy, challenge, courage and community than I could have ever imagined.”

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Diggins partnered with Kikkan Randall in the team sprint to win the U.S.’s first gold medal in cross-country skiing. She went on to win a silver medal in the 30-kilometer freestyle and a bronze in the individual sprint at the 2022 Beijing Games.

The 2025-26 season includes a Winter Olympics, which would be Diggins’ fourth. The 2026 Games, held in northern Italy, are Feb. 6-22.

Diggins, who competed at Stillwater in high school, has won 29 World Cup races in her career and is the reigning World Cup overall champion, having won her third title last season. She was also the World Cup champion in 2021 and 2023.

The World Cup season begins Nov. 28 in Ruka, Finland. Diggins’ last races are expected to be in March 20-22 in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Sophie Goldschmidt, the president and chief executive of U.S. Ski & Snowboard congratulated Diggins on “such a historic career” and calling her “a remarkable role model.”

“As an organization, we are thankful for the culture she has helped build on the Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team alongside the excellent coaching staff and athletes, and the impact she has had on the world of ski racing,” Goldschmidt added.

As the first American to reach many milestones in Nordic skiing, it is fitting Diggins will end her career in the United States, where she has long sought to bring World Cup races. She achieved one such goal in February 2024 when she competed in a World Cup event in her home state and finished third in the 10-km freestyle at Theodore Wirth Park.

“This whole weekend has been my career dream come true,” Diggins said of the first World Cup held in the U.S. since 2001. “It barely feels real. Everyone came ready to celebrate skiing in this country. This is something I’ve been working towards for a very long time. I’ve never been more proud, maybe of anything.”

Diggins had been lobbying for a World Cup race on home snow since 2011, and her Olympic gold medal in 2018 gave her leverage for the pitch. The event was originally scheduled for March 2020, but was put on hold by the pandemic.

Diggins has used her platform as an Olympic athlete to do advocacy work, including lobbying for legislation to curb climate change. But it is through her openness about an eating disorder and work with the Emily Program, a Twin Cities-based treatment organization, that she has perhaps made her biggest impact off the snow.

When she relapsed in 2023, she shared her struggles widely in social media posts and interviews, saying she believed talking about her situation could help break down the stigma around mental health and eating disorders.

In her statement Wednesday, Diggins said she was proud of the advocacy work her career had allowed her to do, “especially in the mental health, snow access and climate space.”

When Diggins was named the Minnesota Star Tribune Sportsperson of the Year in 2023, her longtime coach Jason Cork summed up the two sides of Diggins as a skier, saying, “She’s really comfortable being uncomfortable, and she insists on having fun.”

She is as well known for talking about her “pain cave,” that point in every race where muscles scream and the mind goes dark, as she is for wearing glitter on her face when she races.

She closed her statement about the retirement with “Glitter up, ski fans! We’ve got a fun year ahead.”

