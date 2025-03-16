Afton’s Jessie Diggins clinches third World Cup cross-country skiing overall title

Diggins, 33, is the only American woman to have won an overall championship in cross-country skiing, having first achieved the feat in 2021. She becomes the seventh woman to win at least three World Cup overall titles since the competition officially began in 1982. Finland’s Marjo Matikainen and Norway’s Therese Johaug also have three; Russia’s Bente Skari, Poland’s Justyna Kowalczyk and Norway’s Marit Bjørgen each have four; and Russia’s Yelena Välbe is the record holder with five.