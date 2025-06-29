Since Kevin Durant won’t be sitting in the locker next to Anthony Edwards next season, he should find someone new to emulate.
I have just the role model for him: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Sunday night, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA championship. This season, SGA won the scoring title, the MVP award, and a ring, yet he has only two obvious advantages over Edwards:
- Age. SGA is 26, and has slowly if dramatically improved year by year. Edwards is 23. For all of his high-grade experience, he’s still young and sometimes immature.
- Stability. For all of the Wolves’ success the past three years, they have made dramatic changes in each that have required patience and adaptation. The Thunder matured as a group.
Durant signing with the Rockets gives the Wolves a chance to achieve relative stability this offseason. They struck a deal to keep Naz Reid on Friday. Julius Randle is likely to be back.
SGA’s cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, will probably leave in free agency. He will be missed, but if he’s the only key player who departs the Wolves will again be deep and talented, and his departure would create opportunities for Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark.
No matter how free agency plays out, Edwards will again be the best player on a very good team as he approaches his prime.
Here’s what he should realize: He’s far more talented than SGA. He’s bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive, a better dunker, a better three-point shooter, and he accomplished more by the age of 23.
Edwards was the first pick in the draft. SGA was the 11th pick.