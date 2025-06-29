Wolves

Souhan: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards has lessons to learn from Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA taught a masterclass this season, as a teammate and a leader and an MVP. Anthony Edwards can learn from it.

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 29, 2025 at 11:00AM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards works toward the basket against Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the Western Conference finals. Can Ant learn from SGA? (Nate Billings)

Since Kevin Durant won’t be sitting in the locker next to Anthony Edwards next season, he should find someone new to emulate.

I have just the role model for him: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Sunday night, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA championship. This season, SGA won the scoring title, the MVP award, and a ring, yet he has only two obvious advantages over Edwards:

  1. Age. SGA is 26, and has slowly if dramatically improved year by year. Edwards is 23. For all of his high-grade experience, he’s still young and sometimes immature.
    1. Stability. For all of the Wolves’ success the past three years, they have made dramatic changes in each that have required patience and adaptation. The Thunder matured as a group.

      Durant signing with the Rockets gives the Wolves a chance to achieve relative stability this offseason. They struck a deal to keep Naz Reid on Friday. Julius Randle is likely to be back.

      SGA’s cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, will probably leave in free agency. He will be missed, but if he’s the only key player who departs the Wolves will again be deep and talented, and his departure would create opportunities for Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark.

      No matter how free agency plays out, Edwards will again be the best player on a very good team as he approaches his prime.

      Here’s what he should realize: He’s far more talented than SGA. He’s bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive, a better dunker, a better three-point shooter, and he accomplished more by the age of 23.

      Edwards was the first pick in the draft. SGA was the 11th pick.

      What can Edwards learn from SGA?

      Draw fouls, don’t complain about them

      Edwards’ demonstrative complaints when he fails to get a foul call aren’t doing him any good. SGA gets as many calls as any player this side of Luka Doncic, and Edwards should study him.

      SGA knows how to create contact in a way that presents a conundrum to the defender. If the defender hits back, or reaches, or even leans into him, SGA can make it look like he’s being fouled.

      He also refuses to complain demonstrably, which probably earns him points with officials.

      Edwards needs to stop complaining and start manipulating the system to his advantage. Like SGA.

      Invest in midrange

      Edwards became a prolific three-point shooter last season, a major step in his development. SGA proves that you can win everything that matters by mastering the midrange game.

      Edwards would be more reliable, consistent and better in clutch situations if he had SGA’s midrange jumper.

      Lean in to defense

      Edwards is a good defender on a very good defensive team. SGA is a very good defender on a great defensive team. With Edwards’ physical gifts, conditioning and work ethic, he should be able to improve defensively, and he should be motivated to do so after watching Oklahoma City dominate Game 7 of the NBA Finals with their defense.

      Chill

      Edwards is one of many NBA stars who celebrate every three-point shot, every dunk. He’s a quality entertainer working in the entertainment business.

      SGA hardly ever shows emotion. Even after winning the title on his home court on Sunday, he didn’t celebrate wildly. Instead he congratulated the Pacers on their excellent season.

      This is more anecdotal than scientific, but I distinctly remember times this season where one of Edwards’ more demonstrative celebrations was followed by a run of bad play or bad decisions.

      Better to conserve your energy and keep your head. Better to play for the ring than the poster.

      Take control

      There is no doubt that SGA is OKC’s on-court leader. Edwards has deferred to the Wolves’ natural leader, veteran point guard Mike Conley.

      Conley is nearing the end of his long run as a quality starting point guard. It’s time for Edwards to establish himself as the Wolves’ unquestioned leader.

      Jim Souhan

      Columnist

      Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

