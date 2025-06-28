The Timberwolves left the draft in the same place as they entered it. No better, no worse. Just taller and with a few cool accents. If you squint, you might see the outline of Tim Connelly’s vision of the new additions in the distance.
The Wolves selected a pair of 18-year-old developmental center projects, one from France, the other from Australia, neither expected to contribute in a meaningful way for some time.
Connelly borrowed Rick Spielman’s draft playbook and traded back several times. Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez pocketed some of the Los Angeles Lakers’ cash by agreeing to move back in the second round, which should allow the new owners to splurge on dinner this weekend after their $1.5 billion purchase of the team gained league approval a few days earlier.
No team should ever punt on a draft, but the Wolves treated this one as a layaway plan. They already have enough young players waiting for their turn to join the regulation rotation.
The real work begins now, with free agency on deck.
Connelly, team president and roster architect, would like to bring back all three core pieces who have the option of becoming free agents — Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and he landed Reid on Friday with a five-year, $125 million deal. Keeping both of the others is probably not realistic financially. The Wolves are desperately trying to avoid the NBA’s new dungeon of misery, the “second apron” of the collective bargaining agreement. Coaches and executives talk about the second apron as if sharing bogeyman stories around a campfire.
Even if two of their internal targets return — best guess is that Randle and Reid are back — it’s hard to look at the roster and view it as being complete or ready to progress beyond the conference finals.
The point guard position remains too unsettled to assume Connelly doesn’t have something up his sleeve.