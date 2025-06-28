Connelly, team president and roster architect, would like to bring back all three core pieces who have the option of becoming free agents — Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and he landed Reid on Friday with a five-year, $125 million deal. Keeping both of the others is probably not realistic financially. The Wolves are desperately trying to avoid the NBA’s new dungeon of misery, the “second apron” of the collective bargaining agreement. Coaches and executives talk about the second apron as if sharing bogeyman stories around a campfire.