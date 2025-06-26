Timberwolves’ Tim Connelly begins NBA draft’s second day with a trade

The Timberwolves didn’t make any trades on night one of the NBA draft. But entering night two Thursday, President Tim Connelly struck a deal.
The Wolves entered the second night with the first pick, No. 31 overall, then made a trade with the Phoenix Suns for No. 36, giving up No. 31 and gaining two future second-round picks. Those picks are a 2026 pick (the less favorable of Denver or Golden State’s second-round picks) and a 2032 pick (the more favorable of Phoenix’s or Houston’s).
Entering the draft, the Wolves felt like there was a dropoff in talent around pick 35, so in dropping back five spots they might still think a player they like will be available while picking up a pair of future second-rounders in the process.
This is now the fourth draft of four in Connelly’s tenure with the Timberwolves that he has made some sort of trade in the draft.
On Wednesday night, the Wolves stood pat at No. 17 and took French center Joan Beringer, an 18-year-old defensive-oriented center who figures to be a long-term development prospect. Beringer didn’t begin playing basketball seriously until around four years ago but impressed the Wolves with his ability to guard multiple positions and defend the rim.
“He’s already a functional basket-protection vehicle, which is critical,” Wolves General Manager Matt Lloyd said. “We think, based on some of the stuff we saw that he wasn’t able to do during the season in Slovenia, he’s going to have switchability. He’s just such a physical presence with his size and his length. He’ll be able to swallow up guys in switches. That’s a really exciting thing.”